7 Gifted Cricketers Who Failed To Make It Big In International Cricket

Cricket has witnessed numerous players who rise to prominence in a short span of time, but maintaining that success over the years is often the bigger challenge. Some cricketers showcase exceptional ability early in their careers, prompting fans and experts to predict a bright future for them.

Whether through prolific run-scoring or extraordinary bowling speed, these players generate considerable excitement.

However, not everyone manages to live up to those expectations. From Australia's Marnus Labuschagne to India's Umran Malik, here are seven talented cricketers whose careers have not unfolded as many had anticipated.

Marnus Labuschagne

Australia's Marnus Labuschagne rose to prominence with his impressive performances in Test cricket. His consistency with the bat earned him comparisons with Steve Smith, with many viewing him as a potential successor to the Australian batting great. Labuschagne also earned opportunities in limited-overs cricket and produced several important innings. However, his form has fluctuated over time, making it difficult for him to maintain the same level of consistency across formats.

KL Rahul

KL Rahul has showcased his batting ability in all three formats for India and has played several match-defining innings. Despite possessing the technique and versatility to succeed at the highest level, his career has experienced ups and downs due to inconsistent form and injury setbacks. His ability to perform under pressure has never been in doubt, but expectations remain high whenever he represents India.

Alex Hales

England's Alex Hales built a reputation as an explosive batter, particularly in white-ball cricket. His aggressive approach made him a valuable option in the shortest format, and he was part of England's victorious squad at the 2022 T20 World Cup. Despite delivering several memorable performances, Hales' international career did not maintain the consistency that his talent and attacking style initially promised.

Prithvi Shaw

Prithvi Shaw announced himself on the international stage in spectacular fashion by scoring a century on his Test debut for India. His fearless batting and natural stroke-making ability led to expectations that he could become a major figure in Indian cricket for years to come. However, he subsequently struggled to establish himself as a regular member of the national team. Shaw has since faced the challenge of rebuilding his career and working towards an international comeback.

Kusal Perera

Sri Lanka's Kusal Perera earned recognition for his attacking batting and ability to take on bowlers from the outset. His aggressive style drew comparisons with former Sri Lankan opener Sanath Jayasuriya. Perera produced several outstanding performances throughout his career, but inconsistency and interruptions prevented him from maintaining the sustained impact that many had expected from him.

Abdullah Shafique

Pakistan batter Abdullah Shafique attracted attention with his performances in Test cricket, prompting high expectations about his future. Even former Pakistan captain Babar Azam has praised his batting ability. Shafique demonstrated that he could play important innings at the international level, but maintaining consistent returns proved challenging. His performances have therefore fallen short of the lofty expectations surrounding his early promise.

Umran Malik

Indian fast bowler Umran Malik became a major talking point because of his exceptional pace. His ability to regularly bowl at high speeds made him one of the most exciting young fast-bowling prospects in Indian cricket. His raw speed also led to comparisons with Pakistan's legendary pacer Shoaib Akhtar. However, Malik has struggled to establish himself as a regular member of India's bowling attack and has also faced difficulties securing consistent opportunities in the Indian Premier League. Despite his natural ability, he still has plenty to prove if he is to fulfil the expectations generated by his early performances.