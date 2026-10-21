7 Famous Cricketers Accused Of Match-Fixing, 3 Indians Among Them

In the world of cricket, reputations are forged through years of relentless dedication. However, when top-tier international stars become entangled in corruption and fixing controversies, those legacies can shatter in an instant. Over the decades, cricket history has witnessed several high-profile scandals that halted promising careers, including three prominent Indian international players.

Here is a look back at seven famous cricketers who faced severe bans and public scrutiny over fixing and corruption allegations:

1. Mohammad Azharuddin (India)

In 2000, Indian cricket was rocked to its core when former national captain Mohammad Azharuddin was implicated in a major match-fixing scandal. Following an investigation, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) handed him a lifetime ban from the sport. However, after a lengthy legal battle, Andhra Pradesh High Court overturned the ban in 2012.

2. Hansie Cronje (South Africa)

The late South African skipper Hansie Cronje was at the center of one of the sport's biggest integrity crises. In 2000, Cronje admitted to accepting money from bookmakers and attempting to manipulate match results. The King Commission and the United Cricket Board of South Africa subsequently handed him a lifetime ban from all cricket activities. Tragically, Cronje passed away in a plane crash in 2002 at the age of 32.

3. S. Sreesanth (India)

India's 2007 T20 and 2011 ODI World Cup-winning pacer S. Sreesanth saw his career derailed following the 2013 IPL spot-fixing scandal. BCCI initially banned him for life. However, in 2019, the Supreme Court of India set aside the life ban and directed the cricket board to reconsider his sentence, resulting in his suspension being reduced to seven years.

4. Salman Butt (Pakistan)

Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt was identified as the mastermind behind the infamous 2010 Lord's Test spot-fixing scandal against England. Butt orchestrated a plot involving deliberate no-balls, leading to a five-year ban from the International Cricket Council (ICC) alongside a prison sentence in the United Kingdom.

5. Mohammad Amir (Pakistan)

In the same 2010 Lord's Test scandal, teenage bowling sensation Mohammad Amir was caught bowling deliberate no-balls at the behest of his captain. Given his young age, Amir received a five-year ICC ban and served time in a youth offenders institution. Unlike many others, Amir successfully returned to international cricket in 2016 following the completion of his ban.

6. Ajay Jadeja (India)

Former Indian middle-order batter and sharp fielder Ajay Jadeja was also named in the 2000 match-fixing inquiry. BCCI issued a five-year ban against him. Jadeja challenged the sanction legally, and in 2003, the Delhi High Court revoked the ban, allowing him to return to domestic cricket and eventually transition into broadcasting.

7. Heath Streak (Zimbabwe)

Legendary Zimbabwe all-rounder and former captain Heath Streak was hit with an eight-year ban by the ICC in 2021 for multiple breaches of the Anti-Corruption Code. The charges stemmed from his time as a coach, during which he disclosed inside information and facilitated contacts with a bookmaker across various T20 leagues. Streak passed away in 2023.