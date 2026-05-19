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HomeSportsCricket6 Wickets In 6 Balls! Unbelievable Cricket Record Still Unmatched Worldwide

6 Wickets In 6 Balls! Unbelievable Cricket Record Still Unmatched Worldwide

Two Australian cricketers had created history some years ago by taking six wickets in six balls, a record still unmatched in cricket worldwide.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 19 May 2026 02:14 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Two Australian cricketers took six wickets in six consecutive deliveries.
  • Aled Carey achieved the feat in a 2017 club match.
  • Gareth Morgan replicated this extraordinary bowling record in 2023.

Wicket-Taking Record: Taking a hat-trick is widely regarded as one of cricket’s rarest achievements, but two Australian cricketers have managed to produce something even more extraordinary. Aled Carey and Gareth Morgan scripted history in club cricket after taking six wickets in six consecutive deliveries, a feat that is still unmatched anywhere in professional or international cricket. The astonishing record remains one of the sport’s most unique moments and continues to fascinate cricket fans around the world.

Aled Carey’s Incredible Double Hat-Trick

The first player to achieve the remarkable feat was Aled Carey during a club cricket match in Victoria on January 21, 2017. Representing Golden Point Cricket Club, Carey produced one of the most devastating overs ever seen in the game.

At the time he was handed the ball, the opposition appeared comfortably placed at 40/2. However, the entire match changed within six deliveries.

Carey dismissed six batsmen in six consecutive balls during the ninth over of the innings. The opening wicket came through a catch in the slips, followed by another batter caught behind by the wicketkeeper. The third dismissal was an LBW decision before Carey bowled the next three batters to complete an extraordinary double hat-trick.

The sensational spell immediately became a major talking point across cricket circles because no bowler had ever produced such a sequence before.

Also Read: WATCH: Ishan Kishan Trolls CSK Fans With ‘Whistle Podu’ Gesture After SRH Win

Gareth Morgan Recreated The Impossible In 2023

Several years later, Gareth Morgan matched the unbelievable achievement while playing for Madjirraba Nerang Cricket Club in 2023.

The situation appeared nearly hopeless for Morgan’s side as the opposition required only four runs from the final over to secure victory. Instead, Morgan delivered one of cricket’s greatest turnarounds.

The first four wickets in the over came via catches, while the final two batsmen were clean bowled. His six wickets in six balls not only completed the historic feat but also secured a dramatic four-run victory for his team.

No International Bowler Has Managed It Yet

Although six wickets in six deliveries has never been achieved in international cricket, a few bowlers have come close in professional matches. Neil Wagner, Al-Amin Hossain and Abhimanyu Mithun have all taken five wickets in a single over.

Even so, the achievements of Carey and Morgan remain unmatched, making their incredible six-ball spells some of the rarest moments cricket has ever witnessed.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the rarest achievement in cricket mentioned in the article?

The rarest achievement is taking six wickets in six consecutive deliveries, a feat accomplished by Aled Carey and Gareth Morgan in club cricket.

Who first achieved six wickets in six consecutive deliveries?

Aled Carey first achieved this extraordinary feat in a club cricket match in Victoria on January 21, 2017, representing Golden Point Cricket Club.

Did Gareth Morgan also achieve six wickets in six balls?

Yes, Gareth Morgan matched the feat in 2023 while playing for Madjirraba Nerang Cricket Club, securing a dramatic victory for his team.

Has this record been achieved in international cricket?

No, taking six wickets in six consecutive deliveries has not been achieved in international cricket, though some bowlers have taken five wickets in an over.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 19 May 2026 02:14 PM (IST)
Tags :
Australia Cricket Cricket Records Cricket Bowling Records Club Cricket
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