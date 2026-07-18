6 Indian Legends Who Could Retire From International Cricket Soon Ft. Rohit Sharma

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Indian cricket transitions, prioritizing younger players for future squads.

Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli's roles face ongoing international scrutiny.

Bowlers, all-rounders face reduced roles as younger talent emerges.

Indian cricket is going through a period of transition as the selectors continue to back younger players across formats. Following the retirements of several senior stars from T20Is and Tests, the focus has shifted to building a squad for the future.

While no official announcements have been made, a few experienced players could be approaching the final phase of their international careers based on their current role, form and selection outlook.

1. Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma's ODI future has come under the spotlight in recent weeks amid reports that India are planning for the 2027 World Cup.

Although the BCCI has denied speculation that the India captain is set to retire or be dropped, the discussion reflects the selectors' long-term focus on younger opening options. At 39, Rohit remains committed to playing the next World Cup, but his place will continue to be debated if his form does not improve.

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2. Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli has already retired from T20 Internationals and Test cricket, leaving ODIs as his only international format.

He remains one of India's most reliable batters and is still expected to play a key role in the team's plans. However, with younger middle-order batters getting more opportunities, questions about how long he will continue are likely to remain.

3. Mohammed Shami

Mohammed Shami has struggled with injuries over the past year, making it difficult to cement his place in the national side.

In his absence, India's fast-bowling attack has evolved with younger bowlers stepping up. If fitness continues to be an issue, Shami may have to decide whether to continue chasing an international comeback.

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4. Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Bhuvneshwar Kumar has not featured in India's plans for quite some time despite continuing to play domestic and franchise cricket.

The selectors have largely moved towards younger and faster seamers, leaving the experienced swing bowler on the fringes. An international return now appears increasingly unlikely.

5. Ravindra Jadeja

Ravindra Jadeja retired from T20 Internationals after India's World Cup triumph and continues to play the other two formats.

However, India have started giving more opportunities to younger all-rounders as they prepare for future ICC tournaments. While Jadeja remains an important player, the transition has already begun.

6. Ishant Sharma

Ishant Sharma has been out of the national setup for a long time and has not featured in India's recent Test plans.

Despite continuing to play domestic cricket and franchise leagues, the veteran pacer has slipped behind a new generation of fast bowlers. A return to the Indian team looks difficult at this stage, making retirement from international cricket a possibility in the near future.