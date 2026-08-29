51-Year-Old Cricketer Takes Fifer! Breaks 90-Year-Old Record

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Joanne Hicks (51) delivered a career-best 5/10 performance.

Hicks became oldest bowler with international five-wicket haul.

She broke 90-year-old record, surpassing Bert Ironmonger.

Joanne Hicks has rewritten the record books in international cricket at the age of 51. The Isle of Man off-spinner produced the finest bowling performance of her career against Greece Women in the Women’s Continental Cup 2026, becoming the oldest bowler, male or female, to claim a five-wicket haul in international cricket. Hicks delivered a sensational spell at the Moara Vlasiei Cricket Ground in Romania, returning figures of 5/10 in four overs. Her efforts helped dismiss Greece for only 52 before Isle of Man cruised to a nine-wicket victory with 84 balls still remaining in their Group B encounter.

Hicks Breaks 90-Year-Old International Record

Hicks reached the milestone at 51 years and 173 days, surpassing a record that had stood for more than nine decades.

The previous benchmark belonged to Australian left-arm spinner Bert Ironmonger, who was 49 years and 314 days old when he claimed a five-wicket haul against South Africa in 1932.

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Ironmonger produced remarkable figures of 5/6 and 6/18 during that Test and eventually ended his international career in 1933 at 50 years and 327 days.

Hicks has now moved comfortably beyond that mark, adding another extraordinary chapter to her late-blooming international career.

Her latest performance was also her third five-wicket haul in T20I cricket, underlining that the achievement was not simply the result of a one-off display.

Isle Of Man Spinner Dismantles Greece Batting Line-Up

Greece struggled to deal with Hicks and the Isle of Man bowling attack, losing their wickets rapidly as they were bundled out for 52 in just 15 overs.

Hicks accounted for five of those dismissals, producing career-best international figures and putting her side firmly in control of the contest.

The Isle of Man then needed little time to complete the chase, reaching the target with nine wickets in hand and 84 deliveries unused.

The achievement is even more remarkable considering Hicks only made her international debut at the age of 47. Her longevity has already made her a notable figure in women's cricket, and she had previously established a record of her own.

In 2024, Hicks became the oldest woman to take an international five-wicket haul when she achieved the feat at 49 years and 168 days.

Two years later, she has gone one step further by taking the overall record across men's and women's international cricket. At 51, Hicks continues to prove that age is no barrier to producing history on the cricket field.