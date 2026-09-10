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English NewsSportsCricket47-Year-Old Imran Tahir Creates T20 History, Sets ‘World Record’

47-Year-Old Imran Tahir Creates T20 History, Sets ‘World Record’

With his exceptional spell, Tahir once again demonstrated that age has done little to diminish his impact in T20 cricket.

Written By : Shivam Sharma |  Updated at : 10 Sep 2026 10:10 AM (IST)

Imran Tahir may have retired from international cricket after an eight-year career, but the veteran spinner continues to showcase his skills in T20 cricket around the world. At the age of 47, Tahir has now created history by becoming the oldest bowler to claim a five-wicket haul in T20 cricket.

Tahir achieved the remarkable feat while representing the Guyana Amazon Warriors in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL). He produced a sensational spell against the St Lucia Kings, taking five wickets in four overs and conceding just 17 runs.

Four Consecutive Overs, Five Wickets

The St Lucia Kings took on the Guyana Amazon Warriors in the 31st match of the CPL on Wednesday. St Lucia initially appeared comfortable after reaching 54/1, but Tahir's arrival completely changed the course of the innings.

The 47-year-old bowled four consecutive overs and managed to pick up at least one wicket in each of them. He eventually finished with impressive figures of 5/17 from his four-over spell.

Making History At 47

Imran Tahir has now become the oldest bowler in T20 cricket history to register a five-wicket haul. The previous record belonged to Cook Islands cricketer Tomakanute Ritava, who achieved the feat against Fiji in 2022 at the age of 46 years and 299 days.

Tahir broke that record at 47 years and 166 days, underlining his remarkable longevity in the shortest format.

The veteran spinner has also moved to second place among bowlers with the most five-wicket hauls in T20 cricket. Tahir has now claimed five or more wickets in an innings six times during his T20 career. Only David Wiese, who has seven such hauls, is ahead of him.

Tahir Dismantles St Lucia Batting

Imran Tahir conceded only 17 runs while picking up five wickets. His first breakthrough came with the dismissal of Kieron Powell, who was batting on 43. St Lucia's innings began to fall apart after Powell's departure.

Tahir continued to trouble the opposition and dismissed McKenny Clarke, Matthew Forde and Joshua Bishop. He also claimed the important wicket of St Lucia captain Roston Chase.

With his exceptional spell, Tahir once again demonstrated that age has done little to diminish his impact in T20 cricket.

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 10 Sep 2026 10:10 AM (IST)
Tags :
Caribbean Premier League Imran Tahir CPL CPL 2026
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