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HomeSportsCricketWATCH: 4 Overs, 3 Wickets, 0 Runs! Untouched Cricket Record In T20 World Cup History

WATCH: 4 Overs, 3 Wickets, 0 Runs! Untouched Cricket Record In T20 World Cup History

Lockie Ferguson's Zero Economy Record: New Zealand fast bowler Lockie Ferguson bowls a flawless four-over spell conceding zero runs against Papua New Guinea to create T20 World Cup history.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 21 May 2026 08:53 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Lockie Ferguson achieved T20 cricket's best spell ever.
  • He bowled four overs, took three wickets, conceded zero.
  • This new record is mathematically impossible to surpass.
  • Ferguson's feat defied modern aggressive T20 batting.

Lockie Ferguson's Zero Economy Record: The New Zealand fast bowler Lockie Ferguson created unprecedented sporting history by delivering the most restrictive bowling spell ever recorded in the shortest format of international cricket. Facing Papua New Guinea during a highly competitive T20 World Cup encounter, the express speedster achieved a flawless defensive performance that shattered long-standing tournament benchmarks and completely redefined modern bowling boundaries.

WATCH Best Spell Of T20 World Cup By Lockie Ferguson

The Unprecedented World Record

The exceptional statistical achievement established a new global benchmark for the most consecutive maiden overs completed within a single international fixture. The masterclass in line and length completely stifled the opposition batting order from the outset.

Ferguson systematically completed his maximum allocation of four overs without conceding a solitary run to the engineering batters. He concluded his historic spell with phenomenal figures of three wickets for zero runs.

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Defying Modern Batting Dominance

The incredible defensive feat remains particularly astonishing given the aggressive nature of contemporary short-format cricket. Modern batters routinely exploit fielding restrictions and utilize heavy bats to clear boundaries with immense regularity.

Conceding absolutely nothing across twenty-four consecutive legal deliveries is widely considered an impossible task in top-tier tournaments. The extraordinary achievement highlights the rare discipline maintained by the bowler under pressure.

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An Unbeatable Mathematical Threshold

Because international regulations strictly limit individual bowlers to a maximum allocation of four overs per match, this unique record can never be surpassed. It represents an absolute mathematical ceiling in cricket.

Future generations of elite bowlers can only ever hope to equal the historic benchmark established in this fixture. The performance guarantees the bowler a permanent place within the global history of the sport.

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Lockie Ferguson's new record?

Lockie Ferguson achieved the most restrictive bowling spell ever in international T20 cricket, delivering four overs without conceding a single run.

What were Ferguson's final figures in the match?

Ferguson concluded his historic spell with figures of three wickets for zero runs, a truly unprecedented achievement.

Why is this record considered unbeatable?

International regulations limit bowlers to four overs per match. Ferguson's feat of conceding zero runs within this maximum allocation sets an absolute mathematical ceiling.

How does this record defy modern cricket?

The record is astonishing given the aggressive nature of modern T20 batting, where batters regularly hit boundaries. Conceding nothing is considered an impossible task.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 21 May 2026 08:53 PM (IST)
Tags :
Lockie Ferguson T20 World Cup Record IPL 2026 Cricket History Most Maiden Overs Perfect Economy Cricket New Zealand Vs PNG
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