WATCH: 4 Overs, 3 Wickets, 0 Runs! Untouched Cricket Record In T20 World Cup History

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Lockie Ferguson achieved T20 cricket's best spell ever.

He bowled four overs, took three wickets, conceded zero.

This new record is mathematically impossible to surpass.

Ferguson's feat defied modern aggressive T20 batting.

Lockie Ferguson's Zero Economy Record: The New Zealand fast bowler Lockie Ferguson created unprecedented sporting history by delivering the most restrictive bowling spell ever recorded in the shortest format of international cricket. Facing Papua New Guinea during a highly competitive T20 World Cup encounter, the express speedster achieved a flawless defensive performance that shattered long-standing tournament benchmarks and completely redefined modern bowling boundaries.

WATCH Best Spell Of T20 World Cup By Lockie Ferguson

Imagine bowling 24 balls in a T20 World Cup and conceding ZERO runs🤯

Lockie Ferguson: 4 overs, 4 maidens, 3 wickets.🥵

This isn’t record — it’s glitch in the matrix.

Unbreakable.🔥 https://t.co/qTeXHeUAJE pic.twitter.com/e44Ph14rMO — LUCK7773 (@Luck_7773) February 4, 2026

The Unprecedented World Record

The exceptional statistical achievement established a new global benchmark for the most consecutive maiden overs completed within a single international fixture. The masterclass in line and length completely stifled the opposition batting order from the outset.

Ferguson systematically completed his maximum allocation of four overs without conceding a solitary run to the engineering batters. He concluded his historic spell with phenomenal figures of three wickets for zero runs.

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Defying Modern Batting Dominance

The incredible defensive feat remains particularly astonishing given the aggressive nature of contemporary short-format cricket. Modern batters routinely exploit fielding restrictions and utilize heavy bats to clear boundaries with immense regularity.

Conceding absolutely nothing across twenty-four consecutive legal deliveries is widely considered an impossible task in top-tier tournaments. The extraordinary achievement highlights the rare discipline maintained by the bowler under pressure.

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An Unbeatable Mathematical Threshold

Because international regulations strictly limit individual bowlers to a maximum allocation of four overs per match, this unique record can never be surpassed. It represents an absolute mathematical ceiling in cricket.

Future generations of elite bowlers can only ever hope to equal the historic benchmark established in this fixture. The performance guarantees the bowler a permanent place within the global history of the sport.