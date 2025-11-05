37 Incredible Virat Kohli Records On His 37th Birthday

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





August 18, 2008 marked the international debut of Virat Kohli, in a One Day International (ODI) against Sri Lanka.

While there was a spark right from the beginning, the stalwart took a bit of time to showcase his true potential, one that would allow him to dominate the sport for over a decade.

Today, he remains active in only a single format internationally, having retired from T20Is and Tests, and after setting several records, might be dreaming of the 2027 ICC World Cup as his swangsong.

As we wait for more magic from Virat Kohli's bat, let's take a look at 37 incredible records set by the "King" on the 37th Birthday.

Virat Kohli - A Legacy Unmatched

1) Most 100s in ODIs – 51

2) Second-most international 100s - 82 (Tests: 30, ODIs: 51, T20Is: 1)

3) Fastest player to 14,000 runs in ODIs

4) Most 100s while chasing in ODIs - 28

5) Highest average in ODI while chasing - 65.5

6) Most runs in ICC World Cup 2023 - 765 runs (This is a world record for a single edition)

7) First player to 4,000 runs in T20Is

8) Most Man of the Series awards in T20Is - 7

9) The only Indian batsman to rank number 1 in all formats

10) Most successful Indian captain in Tests – 40 wins in 68 matches

11) Most double centuries as Test captain - 7

12) Most double centuries by an Indian batsman in Tests - 7

13) Highest win percentage in Tests at home - 77.41%

14) Total runs in Test career - 9,230

15) Third-most international runs - 27,673

16) Most international runs (more than 20,000 runs) between 2010-2019

17) Part of the winning team in ICC trophies 5 times.

18) Most runs for India in ICC Champions Trophy 2025 - 747

19) Under-19 World Cup winning captain (2008)

20) Fastest Indian batsman to score a century in ODI - 52 balls

21) Most runs in IPL - 8,661

22) Most 50 plus scores in IPL - 71

23) Most fours in IPL - 771

24) Most boundaries (fours + sixes) in IPL - Over 1,000

25) Most runs in a single IPL season - 973 (2016)

26) More than 600 runs in 3 consecutive seasons in IPL (2023–2025)

27) Most 50+ scores in winning matches in an IPL season - 8

28) Most matches for a team in IPL (RCB) - 267

29) First player to play all seasons for the same team in IPL (18 seasons, RCB)

30) Most runs for India in T20Is - 13,543 runs (all T20 leagues combined)

31) Most runs in ICC T20 World Cup - 1292

32) Total runs across all formats - more than 26,000 runs

33) More than 300 catches in international cricket

34) Three-time ICC Cricketer of the Year - 2017, 2018, 2023

35) ICC Men's Player of the Decade (2010–2020)

36) Most Man of the Match awards in international cricket - 69

37) Most Man of the Series awards in international cricket - 21