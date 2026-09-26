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English NewsSportsCricket32 Fours, 14 Sixes! Virat Kohli & India’s Run-Fest In Their Last Kerala ODI

32 Fours, 14 Sixes! Virat Kohli & India’s Run-Fest In Their Last Kerala ODI

India return to Thiruvananthapuram, the venue of their 317-run win over Sri Lanka in 2023, when Virat Kohli smashed 166.

Written By : Suyash Sahay |  Updated at : 26 Sep 2026 03:13 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • India's return to Thiruvananthapuram recalls a dominant 2023 ODI.
  • Kohli (166*) and Gill (116) powered India to 390 runs.
  • India achieved a massive 317-run victory against Sri Lanka.

India are set to return to Thiruvananthapuram for the first ODI against the West Indies on September 27, bringing back memories of one of the most dominant batting displays seen at the Greenfield International Stadium. The venue has staged only two ODIs so far, and the last one, played in January 2023, produced a remarkable night for Indian cricket. India piled up 390 against Sri Lanka before bowling them out for just 73 to seal a massive 317-run victory.

Kohli, Gill Put Sri Lanka To The Sword

Virat Kohli was at the centre of the run-fest, smashing an unbeaten 166 from only 110 deliveries.

The knock remains the second-highest ODI score of his career and featured 13 fours and eight sixes.

Shubman Gill was equally impressive at the other end, racing to 116 from 97 balls.

Read More: 'People Are Still Watching': Sehwag Dismisses Fan-Interest Concerns After Kohli-Rohit Exits

The pair tore into the Sri Lankan attack after Rohit Sharma was dismissed for 42 off 49 deliveries.

Kohli’s boundary hitting was particularly destructive. Of his 166 runs, 100 came through fours and sixes, with eight of his 13 fours and six sixes contributing to a total that quickly moved beyond Sri Lanka’s reach.

32 Fours, 14 Sixes In India’s 390

India’s innings featured a staggering 32 fours and 14 sixes, as the hosts produced one of their biggest ODI totals at the ground.

Shreyas Iyer also chipped in with 38, but it was the Kohli-Gill partnership that defined the innings and set up an enormous target of 391.

The response from Sri Lanka barely lasted. Mohammed Siraj led the attack with four wickets for 32 runs in his 10 overs, while Mohammed Shami and Kuldeep Yadav picked up two wickets apiece.

Sri Lanka folded for 73, giving India a 317-run win, then the second-largest margin of victory by runs in ODI cricket.

With Kohli and Gill both featuring in India’s current ODI plans, their return to the same venue has naturally revived memories of that extraordinary 2023 performance.

Frequently Asked Questions

When did India last play an ODI at the Greenfield International Stadium?

India last played an ODI at the Greenfield International Stadium in January 2023. They faced Sri Lanka in that match.

What was the result of India's last ODI match at the Greenfield International Stadium?

India scored 390 against Sri Lanka and bowled them out for just 73. They secured a massive 317-run victory, which was then the second-largest margin of victory by runs in ODI cricket.

Who were the top run-scorers for India in their last ODI at the stadium?

Virat Kohli smashed an unbeaten 166, which remains his second-highest ODI score. Shubman Gill was also impressive, racing to 116 runs from 97 balls.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 26 Sep 2026 03:13 PM (IST)
Tags :
India Vs West Indies Shubman Gill ROHIT SHARMA VIrat Kohli
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