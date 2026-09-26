32 Fours, 14 Sixes! Virat Kohli & India’s Run-Fest In Their Last Kerala ODI

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom India's return to Thiruvananthapuram recalls a dominant 2023 ODI.

Kohli (166*) and Gill (116) powered India to 390 runs.

India achieved a massive 317-run victory against Sri Lanka.

India are set to return to Thiruvananthapuram for the first ODI against the West Indies on September 27, bringing back memories of one of the most dominant batting displays seen at the Greenfield International Stadium. The venue has staged only two ODIs so far, and the last one, played in January 2023, produced a remarkable night for Indian cricket. India piled up 390 against Sri Lanka before bowling them out for just 73 to seal a massive 317-run victory.

Kohli, Gill Put Sri Lanka To The Sword

Virat Kohli was at the centre of the run-fest, smashing an unbeaten 166 from only 110 deliveries.

The knock remains the second-highest ODI score of his career and featured 13 fours and eight sixes.

Shubman Gill was equally impressive at the other end, racing to 116 from 97 balls.

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The pair tore into the Sri Lankan attack after Rohit Sharma was dismissed for 42 off 49 deliveries.

Kohli’s boundary hitting was particularly destructive. Of his 166 runs, 100 came through fours and sixes, with eight of his 13 fours and six sixes contributing to a total that quickly moved beyond Sri Lanka’s reach.

32 Fours, 14 Sixes In India’s 390

India’s innings featured a staggering 32 fours and 14 sixes, as the hosts produced one of their biggest ODI totals at the ground.

Shreyas Iyer also chipped in with 38, but it was the Kohli-Gill partnership that defined the innings and set up an enormous target of 391.

The response from Sri Lanka barely lasted. Mohammed Siraj led the attack with four wickets for 32 runs in his 10 overs, while Mohammed Shami and Kuldeep Yadav picked up two wickets apiece.

Sri Lanka folded for 73, giving India a 317-run win, then the second-largest margin of victory by runs in ODI cricket.

With Kohli and Gill both featuring in India’s current ODI plans, their return to the same venue has naturally revived memories of that extraordinary 2023 performance.