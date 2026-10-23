300 Test Sixes, 200 ODI Sixes, 100 T20I Sixes: Only 2 Batters Reached This Milestone

Scoring a century is a special achievement for any cricketer, but reaching major batting milestones across all three international formats makes the accomplishment even more remarkable. England captain Harry Brook has now entered an exclusive club featuring West Indies legend Chris Gayle after producing a historic double century in ODI cricket.

On October 22, 2026, Brook delivered a sensational performance against Sri Lanka, smashing 202 runs off just 116 deliveries. His explosive innings included 21 boundaries and 10 sixes, helping him create history in the 50-over format. He reached the 200-run mark in just 114 balls, surpassing the previous record held by India's Shubman Gill, who had taken 117 deliveries to score an ODI double century.

Brook also became the first English batter to register a double century in men's ODI cricket. With this achievement, he joined an elite group of players who have scored a triple century in Tests, a double century in ODIs and a century in T20 Internationals.

Harry Brook's Record-Breaking 317-Run Test Innings

Brook has already established himself as a formidable batter in Test cricket. In October 2024, during England's Test against Pakistan in Multan, he produced a remarkable innings of 317 runs from 322 balls.

His monumental effort came alongside Joe Root, with the pair putting together a massive 454-run partnership. Their stand played a crucial role in England's dominant batting display and further underlined Brook's ability to produce big innings in the longest format.

His latest double century in ODI cricket has added another significant milestone to an already impressive international career.

Chris Gayle Also Belongs To This Exclusive Club

Former West Indies opener Chris Gayle is another prominent name to have achieved this rare combination of batting milestones across international cricket.

Gayle scored 317 runs against South Africa in a Test match in 2005 and later registered another triple century, making 333 against Sri Lanka in 2010. In ODI cricket, he smashed 215 runs against Zimbabwe during the 2015 ICC Cricket World Cup.

The powerful left-hander also scored a century in T20 International cricket, completing the remarkable combination of achievements across all three formats.

With Brook now joining Gayle in this exclusive category, the England batter has added another landmark to his career.