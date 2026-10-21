3 IPL Teams Interested In Trading For Hardik Pandya, MI Announcement Soon

Speculation surrounding Hardik Pandya's future with the Mumbai Indians has gathered momentum ahead of the IPL 2027 season. Questions have been raised over whether the all-rounder will continue with the five-time champions or move to another franchise through a trade deal. According to a fresh report, three IPL teams have expressed interest in signing Pandya, with discussions reportedly underway. Mumbai Indians are expected to take a call on the star all-rounder's future in the coming weeks.

Three IPL Franchises Interested In Hardik Pandya

According to a report by Times of India (TOI), three IPL franchises have approached Mumbai Indians regarding a possible trade for Hardik Pandya. Talks are reportedly ongoing, but the final decision will rest with the Mumbai-based franchise.

MI are likely to evaluate the offers before deciding whether to release Pandya through a trade. The players offered in return and the overall terms of a potential deal could play an important role in the franchise's decision. However, if none of the proposals meet their expectations, Mumbai Indians could choose to retain the all-rounder for another season.

When Will MI Decide Hardik Pandya's Future?

Any potential trade involving Pandya would require Mumbai Indians' approval, meaning the player cannot independently complete a move to another franchise.

With the IPL 2027 auction reportedly scheduled for December 2026, franchises are expected to submit their lists of retained and released players by mid-November. This leaves Mumbai Indians with a limited window to settle the matter before the deadline.

According to the TOI report, the franchise could announce its decision on Pandya's future as early as the beginning of November. Until an official confirmation emerges, however, his status for the upcoming season remains uncertain.

Who Could Become Mumbai Indians' Next Captain?

Hardik Pandya has led Mumbai Indians over the past three IPL seasons. If a trade materialises, the franchise will need to consider its leadership options ahead of IPL 2027.

Rohit Sharma has been mentioned as a possible candidate to take over the captaincy again, but a source within the Mumbai Indians camp has reportedly played down that possibility.

Suryakumar Yadav is another option, having captained India in T20 internationals and led the national side to a T20 World Cup title. Jasprit Bumrah could also be considered for the role, while Tilak Varma's experience as India's vice-captain makes him a potential long-term leadership prospect.

Mumbai Indians therefore have several possible candidates if Pandya departs. Much will depend on the franchise's decision regarding the all-rounder's future and its plans for the next IPL season.