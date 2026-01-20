3 Indian Cricket Stars Who Could Potentially Announce Retirement In 2026

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Several high-profile Indian cricketers have been away from the national setup for a considerable period, and for many of them, the road back appears increasingly uncertain.

While younger players still have time on their side to revive their international careers through consistent domestic and franchise performances, the same cannot be said for those approaching the twilight of their playing days.

With age, competition, and evolving team combinations all playing a role, a few familiar names now find themselves on the fringes of Indian cricket. As 2026 progresses, let's look at three Indian cricketers who could potentially announce their retirement this year.

Indian Cricketers Who Might Bid Farewell In 2026

1) Ishant Sharma

Veteran fast bowler Ishant Sharma has been a stalwart of India’s Test bowling attack for over a decade. Making his international debut in 2007 as a teenager, Ishant went on to enjoy a long and demanding career at the highest level.

However, his last appearance for India came back in 2021, and the emergence of a younger, faster pace battery has pushed him further out of contention.

Now 37, Ishant has already achieved what many bowlers can only dream of, finishing with 311 Test wickets, along with 115 wickets in ODIs and eight in T20 Internationals. With no international recall in sight, 2026 could be the year he officially steps away from the international stage.

2) Ajinkya Rahane

Ajinkya Rahane’s contribution to Indian cricket, particularly in the longest format, remains significant. A former India captain and a key figure in several overseas Test victories, Rahane is set to turn 38 in June 2026.

Despite continuing to perform in domestic cricket for Mumbai, his chances of returning to the national side appear slim amid fierce competition for batting spots.

Rahane has represented India in 85 Tests, 90 ODIs, and 20 T20 Internationals, but selectors seem firmly focused on younger options going forward, making retirement a realistic possibility this year.

3) Yuzvendra Chahal

Once India’s go-to leg-spinner in white-ball cricket, Yuzvendra Chahal’s international career has stalled in recent years.

Although he was part of India’s victorious 2024 T20 World Cup squad, he has not featured in an international match since 2023.

With limited opportunities and a packed spin department, Chahal’s path back into Team India looks increasingly blocked, raising the possibility that he could also consider calling time, albeit just on his international career, and continue playing in franchise leagues.