3 Cricketers Suspended By CAP After 'Attempt To Murder' Charges For Assaulting U19 Coach

Three prominent players have been suspended due to their alleged involvement in a grave criminal case, including attempt to murder and assault.
3 Cricketers Suspended By CAP After Police File 'Attempt To Murder' Charges For Assaulting U19 Coach
Three Puducherry cricketers have been suspended following an alleged attempt to murder a coach. Read the full CAP statement and report details here.
- Three prominent Puducherry cricketers suspended due to criminal charges.
- Players face allegations of assault and attempted murder on coach.
- Association bans players from all grounds pending court decision.
- Suspension impacts Puducherry's domestic cricket campaign significantly.
The Cricket Association of Puducherry (CAP) has sent shockwaves through the domestic circuit by suspending three prominent players following a violent altercation. According to a report by ESPNcricinfo, cricketers J Karthiyeyan, A Aravindaraj, and S Santhosh Kumaran face immediate bans.
The association confirmed that the players are allegedly involved in a grave criminal case. The charges include an attempt to murder and the physical assault of the CAP Under-19 coach, Mr Venkataraman.
Criminal Investigation and Legal Fallout
The incident reportedly took place on 8 December 2025, and has now escalated into a formal legal battle. A chargesheet was filed at the Sedurapet Police Station to address the assault allegations.
The matter is currently pending before the Judicial Magistrate Court in Puducherry. CAP officials have stated that the severity of the criminal charges necessitated the immediate and total suspension of the accused.
Total Ban from All Cricketing Grounds
As part of the strict sanctions, the three cricketers are now prohibited from entering the CAP Siechem campus. They are further banned from all CAP-controlled premises and any official cricketing activities.
The players will not be permitted to represent the association in any domestic or external tournaments. This suspension is set to remain in force until the court clears them of charges.
Impact on Puducherry’s Domestic Campaign
This disciplinary crisis follows a difficult season for Puducherry on the field. During the Ranji Trophy 2025-26, the team managed only one victory across seven matches, finishing sixth in Group D.
With three experienced players now sidelined by criminal proceedings, the association faces a significant rebuilding phase. The focus remains on the judicial outcome as the local cricketing community awaits further clarity.
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Frequently Asked Questions
Why have three players been suspended by the Cricket Association of Puducherry (CAP)?
Who are the players suspended by CAP?
The suspended players are J Karthiyeyan, A Aravindaraj, and S Santhosh Kumaran.
What are the specific allegations against the suspended cricketers?
The players are accused of attempt to murder and physically assaulting the CAP Under-19 coach, Mr Venkataraman.
What are the consequences of the suspension for the players?
They are banned from all CAP premises and cricketing activities until cleared by the court, and cannot represent the association in tournaments.