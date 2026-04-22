3 Cricketers Suspended By CAP After 'Attempt To Murder' Charges For Assaulting U19 Coach

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Three prominent Puducherry cricketers suspended due to criminal charges.

Players face allegations of assault and attempted murder on coach.

Association bans players from all grounds pending court decision.

Suspension impacts Puducherry's domestic cricket campaign significantly.

The Cricket Association of Puducherry (CAP) has sent shockwaves through the domestic circuit by suspending three prominent players following a violent altercation. According to a report by ESPNcricinfo, cricketers J Karthiyeyan, A Aravindaraj, and S Santhosh Kumaran face immediate bans.

The association confirmed that the players are allegedly involved in a grave criminal case. The charges include an attempt to murder and the physical assault of the CAP Under-19 coach, Mr Venkataraman.

Criminal Investigation and Legal Fallout

The incident reportedly took place on 8 December 2025, and has now escalated into a formal legal battle. A chargesheet was filed at the Sedurapet Police Station to address the assault allegations.

The matter is currently pending before the Judicial Magistrate Court in Puducherry. CAP officials have stated that the severity of the criminal charges necessitated the immediate and total suspension of the accused.

Total Ban from All Cricketing Grounds

As part of the strict sanctions, the three cricketers are now prohibited from entering the CAP Siechem campus. They are further banned from all CAP-controlled premises and any official cricketing activities.

The players will not be permitted to represent the association in any domestic or external tournaments. This suspension is set to remain in force until the court clears them of charges.

Impact on Puducherry’s Domestic Campaign

This disciplinary crisis follows a difficult season for Puducherry on the field. During the Ranji Trophy 2025-26, the team managed only one victory across seven matches, finishing sixth in Group D.

With three experienced players now sidelined by criminal proceedings, the association faces a significant rebuilding phase. The focus remains on the judicial outcome as the local cricketing community awaits further clarity.