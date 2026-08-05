21 Sixes, 446 Runs! The Hundred Witnesses Greatest Batting Carnage Ever

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Sunrisers Leeds scored a record 241/2 in The Hundred.

Marsh, Rickelton (94*), and Brook powered the innings.

London Spirit scored 204/6, falling 37 runs short.

Match produced new records: 446 runs, 31 sixes.

Sunrisers Leeds produced one of the greatest batting displays in The Hundred history after smashing a record-breaking 241 for 2 against London Spirit at Headingley. Mitchell Marsh, Ryan Rickelton and Harry Brook powered the innings as multiple tournament records fell in a match that produced 446 runs and 31 sixes. The emphatic 37-run victory also lifted Sunrisers Leeds to fourth in the standings.

Sunrisers Leeds Set New The Hundred Record

After being asked to bat, Sunrisers Leeds attacked from the opening ball. Mitchell Marsh and Ryan Rickelton added 148 runs for the first wicket in only 54 deliveries, setting a new record for the highest opening partnership in The Hundred.

Marsh blasted 76 from 37 balls and reached his fifty in 24 deliveries. The innings also took him to the top of this season's run-scoring charts, while his tally of 23 sixes is the highest in the competition.

Rickelton matched Marsh's aggression from the other end. The left-hander brought up his half-century in only 21 balls before finishing unbeaten on 94 from 42 deliveries, missing out on a century by just six runs.

Harry Brook ensured the momentum never slowed. He hammered 55 from only 18 balls and equalled the fastest half-century in The Hundred after reaching the milestone in just 15 deliveries.

21 Sixes And 241 Runs Create New Benchmarks

Sunrisers Leeds finished on 241 for 2 from their 100 balls, the highest team total in the history of the men's Hundred competition.

The innings included 21 sixes, another tournament record. The previous highest team score of 226 for 4 was comfortably surpassed as London's bowlers struggled throughout the innings.

The batting display left London Spirit needing 242 for victory, the highest successful chase ever attempted in the competition.

London Spirit Fight Back But Fall Short

London Spirit's chase began badly when Jonny Bairstow was dismissed from the opening delivery. Reece Topley struck early to leave the visitors under immediate pressure.

Liam Livingstone counter-attacked with 34 from 13 balls, but his innings was short-lived. David Willey then produced a spirited unbeaten 83 from 46 deliveries to keep the chase alive until the closing stages.

Despite Willey's effort, London Spirit finished on 204 for 6, falling 37 runs short of the target.

Match Produces Two Historic Records

The contest ended with a combined total of 446 runs and 31 sixes, both new records for a men's Hundred match.

Ryan Rickelton was named Player of the Match after his unbeaten 94 helped Sunrisers Leeds secure one of the most memorable victories in the competition's history.