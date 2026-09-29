2027 World Cup: Schedule Announcement Date Revealed, Save The Date

A major update has emerged regarding the schedule of 2027 ODI World Cup. The International Cricket Council (ICC) is expected to unveil the complete schedule on October 1, Thursday, giving fans a clearer picture of the tournament that will be jointly hosted by South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia.

The 2027 edition will feature 14 teams, with the competition set to follow a revised format. Along with the schedule announcement, the ticket ballot process is also expected to open. Fans will not be able to purchase tickets immediately, but they will be able to register their interest through the ballot system.

World Cup Expected To Begin On October 2

According to a Cricbuzz report, the tournament is likely to get underway on October 2, 2027. The proposed opening date has an added significance in India, as it falls on the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

The tournament is expected to run through October and November, with the final reportedly scheduled for November 21. However, the official schedule and dates will be confirmed by the ICC.

10 Teams To Be Confirmed By September 30

The qualification picture for the 14-team tournament is also beginning to take shape. Ten teams are expected to be confirmed by September 30.

South Africa and Zimbabwe have two of those spots as co-hosts, while eight other teams will qualify directly through the ICC ODI rankings. The remaining four places will be decided through the World Cup qualification tournament.

Namibia, despite being one of the co-hosts, has not secured direct qualification and will also need to go through the qualification process.

India Among Teams In Line For Direct Qualification

Based on the current qualification scenario, India, New Zealand, Pakistan, Australia, England, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan and Bangladesh are among the teams positioned to secure direct qualification through the ODI rankings.

India are currently ranked first, followed by New Zealand, while Pakistan, Australia, England, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan and Bangladesh occupy the other relevant positions.

Bangladesh could also qualify despite being ninth because South Africa, currently ranked third, already has a place as a host nation.

Meanwhile, the West Indies face a different route. They will need to go through the qualifiers to secure a place in the 2027 ODI World Cup.