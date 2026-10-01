2027 ODI World Cup Schedule Announcement Date, Timing Revealed

The 14th edition of the ICC ODI World Cup, set to be played in 2027, is scheduled from October 4 to November 21 next year. The International Cricket Council is set to unveil the complete tournament schedule today. The 2027 edition will feature a revamped competition structure, with a 'Super Series' round introduced before the group stage and a 'Super-7' phase replacing the direct route to the semi-finals.

With relations between the BCCI and PCB continuing to attract attention, one of the major questions surrounding the schedule is whether India and Pakistan will be placed in the same group.

When will 2027 ODI World Cup schedule be announced?

The complete schedule for the 2027 ODI World Cup will be unveiled on October 1 at 8:30 PM IST. The announcement will be broadcast live for fans.

Where can fans watch 2027 ODI World Cup schedule announcement?

In India, the schedule announcement will be televised live on the Star Sports Network. Fans can also watch the event through live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website.

While fans are eagerly waiting to find out when India and Pakistan will face each other in the tournament, another key point of interest will be whether the two arch-rivals are drawn into the same group.

14 teams in 2027 ODI World Cup

A total of 14 teams will feature in the 2027 ODI World Cup. Eleven teams have already secured their places in the group stage, while the 12th spot will be decided through the Super Series round. The three lowest-ranked teams will compete in this opening phase, with each team playing two matches. The side finishing at the top of the standings will advance to the group stage, while the other two teams will be eliminated.

The next phase will feature 12 teams split into two groups of six. The top three sides from each group will qualify for the Super-7 round, along with the best-performing fourth-placed team from the two groups.

The Super-7 stage will be played in a single round-robin format, with each of the seven teams facing the others. The four highest-ranked teams at the end of this phase will progress to the semi-finals.

In the semi-finals, the team finishing first in the Super-7 standings will take on the fourth-placed side, while the second-placed team will face the third-placed team.