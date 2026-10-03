188 Off 79 Balls, 13 Sixes And 15 Fours: South Africa Star Produces Blistering Knock

Luan-dre Pretorius has produced a breathtaking innings to rewrite the record books in men's T20 cricket. The South African batter smashed 188 runs from just 79 deliveries in the CSA T20 Challenge, registering the highest individual score ever recorded in the format.

Representing the Titans, Pretorius surpassed the long-standing record held by Chris Gayle. The former West Indies star had scored 175 runs for Royal Challengers Bangalore against Pune Warriors during the 2013 IPL.

Gayle's 175 had remained the benchmark for the highest individual score in T20 cricket for years. Pretorius finally broke that mark with an extraordinary display of power hitting.

15 Fours, 13 Sixes And 138 Runs In Boundaries

Pretorius opened the innings for the Titans and immediately put the opposition under pressure. He brought up his half-century in only 23 balls before accelerating further. The South African completed his century from just 40 deliveries and reached 150 in 57 balls.

Pretorius eventually finished with 188 runs from 79 balls at a staggering strike rate of 237.97. His innings included 15 fours and 13 sixes, meaning 138 of his 188 runs came through boundaries.

Lhuan-dre Pretorius deals in maximums 🤌💥



His 188 runs in the #Pro20Cup is a new T20 record for an individual innings 🤯👏#SSCricket pic.twitter.com/PbHrjGFWfh — SuperSport 🏆 (@SuperSportTV) October 3, 2026

Highest Individual Scores In Men's T20 Cricket

With his record-breaking knock, Pretorius has moved to the top of the list for the highest individual scores in men's T20 cricket.

- 188 - Luan-dre Pretorius

- 175 - Chris Gayle

- 164 - Hamza Khan

Meanwhile, Aaron Finch continues to hold the record for the highest individual score by a batter from a Full Member nation in men's international T20 cricket, having scored 172 against Zimbabwe in 2018.

Titans Register 124-Run Victory

Pretorius' explosive innings powered the Titans to a massive total of 267 runs in their allotted innings.

The Knights struggled badly in the chase and were eventually bowled out for 143. The Titans therefore completed a commanding 124-run victory, with Pretorius' record-breaking performance proving decisive.