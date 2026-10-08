18-Year-Old School Student Becomes Most Expensive Buy At SA20 Auction

The auction for the fifth season of the SA20 was held on Wednesday, October 7, with several big names attracting significant bids. However, it was 18-year-old all-rounder Jason Rowles who stole the spotlight after becoming the most expensive player in the auction. The Joburg Super Kings secured his services for 2.9 million Rand, approximately ₹1.69 crore.

Rowles' story is particularly intriguing as he is still a school student and has only one T20 appearance to his name. In that game, he scored 45 runs and picked up one wicket. He is currently completing his matriculation at St David's Marist Inanda School.

How Much Did Jason Raubies Fetch?

A bidding battle reportedly developed between Joburg Super Kings and MI Cape Town for the young South African. The Super Kings eventually won the race, making Rowles the most expensive player in the Season 5 auction.

A left-arm bowler and left-handed batter, Rowles is also the vice-captain of South Africa's Under-19 side. He recently showcased his potential in the CSA T20 Challenge, where he smashed 45 runs off 31 balls.

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Pollard And Faf Also Attracted Big Bids

Joburg Super Kings also made significant investments in experienced campaigners. West Indies great Kieron Pollard was picked up for 1.5 million Rand, worth around ₹87.3 lakh.

The franchise also spent 2.7 million Rand, approximately ₹1.57 crore, to bring former South Africa captain Faf du Plessis into their squad.

When Will SA20 Season 5 Begin?

The fifth edition of the SA20 is scheduled to begin on January 17, with Sunrisers Eastern Cape taking on Pretoria Capitals in the opening game.

Sunrisers Eastern Cape have dominated the competition so far, winning three of the first four editions. Meanwhile, Faf du Plessis will now represent Joburg Super Kings, a franchise that is yet to make it to an SA20 final.