18 Tests, No Wins! Pakistan Extend Embarrassing Record Against Top Sides

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Pakistan extends winless Test streak against top nations.

England defeated Pakistan at Lord's by 194 runs.

Pakistan's batting collapsed twice, leading to 194-run defeat.

Pakistan Test Record: Pakistan's miserable run in Test cricket against the leading sides of the SENA group shows no sign of ending. Their defeat to England at Lord's extended their wait for a victory in this stretch to 18 matches. England completed a 194-run win in the second Test of the ongoing three-match series, leaving Pakistan with 16 defeats and two draws from their last 18 Tests against South Africa, England, New Zealand and Australia. The sequence stretches back to May 2018, when Pakistan last recorded a victory in this group of Test-playing nations. Coincidentally, that success also came at Lord's against England.

Eight years on, Pakistan returned to the same venue but suffered another heavy setback, leaving their unwanted record intact.

Lord's Defeat Adds To Pakistan's Woes

Pakistan entered the second Test with an opportunity to respond after losing the series opener at Headingley.

They won the toss and opted to field, restricting England to 290 in the first innings.

That appeared to give Pakistan a platform to seize control. Instead, their batting collapsed spectacularly as they were dismissed for only 110, surrendering the advantage they could have built.

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England were bowled out for 208 in their second innings, but the hosts still established a daunting target of 389.

Pakistan needed a determined chase to keep the match alive, yet another batting collapse ended their hopes.

The visitors were eventually dismissed for 194. Ollie Robinson led England's attack with four wickets, while Josh Tongue claimed three and Jofra Archer picked up two.

Pakistan's Last Win Came At Lord's In 2018

Pakistan's current sequence is particularly striking because their last win against one of these four opponents came at the very ground where they have just suffered another defeat.

Their victory at Lord's in May 2018 remains the most recent occasion on which Pakistan managed to beat South Africa, England, New Zealand or Australia in a Test. Since then, 18 matches have produced no wins.

The numbers underline the scale of the problem: Pakistan have lost 16 of those encounters, with only two ending in draws.

England Seal Series With 2-0 Lead

The Lord's result also confirmed England's series victory. Joe Root's side had already made a powerful start at Headingley, winning the opening Test by an innings and 103 runs.

The second victory moved England to an unassailable 2-0 lead before the final Test at Edgbaston, Birmingham, beginning on September 9.

Pakistan now face a difficult task in the series finale. More importantly, they will need to find answers to a much longer-running problem as they attempt to end one of their most damaging Test droughts.