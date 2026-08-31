Pakistan has gone 18 matches without a win against these leading sides. This streak includes 16 defeats and two draws, extending back to May 2018.
18 Tests, No Wins! Pakistan Extend Embarrassing Record Against Top Sides
Pakistan's 194-run loss to England at Lord's extended their winless run against South Africa, England, New Zealand and Australia to 18 Tests.
- Pakistan extends winless Test streak against top nations.
- England defeated Pakistan at Lord's by 194 runs.
- Pakistan's batting collapsed twice, leading to 194-run defeat.
Pakistan Test Record: Pakistan's miserable run in Test cricket against the leading sides of the SENA group shows no sign of ending. Their defeat to England at Lord's extended their wait for a victory in this stretch to 18 matches. England completed a 194-run win in the second Test of the ongoing three-match series, leaving Pakistan with 16 defeats and two draws from their last 18 Tests against South Africa, England, New Zealand and Australia. The sequence stretches back to May 2018, when Pakistan last recorded a victory in this group of Test-playing nations. Coincidentally, that success also came at Lord's against England.
Eight years on, Pakistan returned to the same venue but suffered another heavy setback, leaving their unwanted record intact.
Lord's Defeat Adds To Pakistan's Woes
Pakistan entered the second Test with an opportunity to respond after losing the series opener at Headingley.
They won the toss and opted to field, restricting England to 290 in the first innings.
That appeared to give Pakistan a platform to seize control. Instead, their batting collapsed spectacularly as they were dismissed for only 110, surrendering the advantage they could have built.
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England were bowled out for 208 in their second innings, but the hosts still established a daunting target of 389.
Pakistan needed a determined chase to keep the match alive, yet another batting collapse ended their hopes.
The visitors were eventually dismissed for 194. Ollie Robinson led England's attack with four wickets, while Josh Tongue claimed three and Jofra Archer picked up two.
Pakistan's Last Win Came At Lord's In 2018
Pakistan's current sequence is particularly striking because their last win against one of these four opponents came at the very ground where they have just suffered another defeat.
Their victory at Lord's in May 2018 remains the most recent occasion on which Pakistan managed to beat South Africa, England, New Zealand or Australia in a Test. Since then, 18 matches have produced no wins.
The numbers underline the scale of the problem: Pakistan have lost 16 of those encounters, with only two ending in draws.
England Seal Series With 2-0 Lead
The Lord's result also confirmed England's series victory. Joe Root's side had already made a powerful start at Headingley, winning the opening Test by an innings and 103 runs.
The second victory moved England to an unassailable 2-0 lead before the final Test at Edgbaston, Birmingham, beginning on September 9.
Pakistan now face a difficult task in the series finale. More importantly, they will need to find answers to a much longer-running problem as they attempt to end one of their most damaging Test droughts.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is Pakistan's current Test record against South Africa, England, New Zealand, and Australia?
When did Pakistan last win a Test match against one of the top nations?
Pakistan's last victory against South Africa, England, New Zealand, or Australia was in May 2018. Coincidentally, that success also came at Lord's against England.
What was the result of the recent Test series between England and Pakistan?
England secured a 2-0 series victory over Pakistan. They won the second Test at Lord's by 194 runs, following their earlier win at Headingley.
What caused Pakistan's defeat in the second Test at Lord's?
Despite restricting England in the first innings, Pakistan's batting collapsed, scoring only 110. They later failed to chase a target of 389, being dismissed for 194.