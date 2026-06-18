16 Fours, 6 Sixes: Kapil Dev's Iconic 175 Innings On This Day In 1983

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Kapil Dev's 175* against Zimbabwe marked 1983 World Cup history.

India collapsed to 17/5; Dev rescued the team.

Dev's 175 runs posted India's competitive final score.

The 175* set a new World Cup batting record.

The date of June 18 holds immense historical significance for sports fans across India as the international cricketing community celebrates a legendary anniversary. Exactly forty-three years ago, former national captain Kapil Dev played an iconic unbeaten knock of 175 runs against Zimbabwe during the 1983 World Cup, completely altering the future trajectory of Indian short-form cricket forever.

Catastrophic Top-Order Collapse

The memorable fixture commenced with a catastrophic batting collapse as Zimbabwe bowlers quickly dismantled the formidable Indian top-order line-up comprising Sunil Gavaskar, Kris Srikkanth, and Mohinder Amarnath cheaply.

The legendary all-rounder walked out to the crease under immense pressure when the struggling national side had collapsed to nine runs for the loss of four quick wickets altogether.

The situation deteriorated further for the batting side as another dismissal left India reeling at seventeen runs for five wickets, forcing the remaining lower-order batsmen to defend desperately.

Apart from the heroic captain, only three lower-order players managed to cross double figures, with vital domestic contributions coming from Roger Binny, Madan Lal, and wicketkeeper Syed Kirmani.

Kapil Dev's Counter-Attack

The aggressive national captain single-handedly rescued the team by smashing an astonishing unbeaten one hundred and seventy-five runs from just one hundred and thirty-eight deliveries in style.

His historic counter-attacking display featured sixteen crisp boundaries and six spectacular sixes, an incredibly rare feat during an era dominated by heavily defensive and traditional batting techniques altogether.

The national squad eventually posted a highly competitive total of two hundred and sixty-six runs, with the dominant captain personally scoring over sixty-five per cent of the runs.

Long-Standing Tournament Records

The monumental score remained the highest individual World Cup innings for any Indian batsman for sixteen years, successfully establishing a historic milestone that stood completely unchallenged for a generation.

Former skipper Sourav Ganguly finally surpassed the legendary batting record during the 1999 tournament, hammering a brilliant one hundred and eighty-three runs against a premier Sri Lankan team.

Kapil Dev proudly became the very first cricketer worldwide to cross the one hundred and fifty run mark in an official One Day International World Cup tournament fixture.

The iconic Indian batsman safely paved the way for future national legends to replicate the massive milestone, including Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly, and the explosive opening batsman Virender Sehwag.