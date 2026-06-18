Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPLLive ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricket16 Fours, 6 Sixes: Kapil Dev's Iconic 175 Innings On This Day In 1983

16 Fours, 6 Sixes: Kapil Dev's Iconic 175 Innings On This Day In 1983

Revisit Kapil Dev's historic unbeaten 175 against Zimbabwe on June 18, 1983, a legendary World Cup rescue act that changed Indian cricket forever.

Reported By : Prateek Thakur | 
Updated at : 18 Jun 2026 02:26 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Kapil Dev's 175* against Zimbabwe marked 1983 World Cup history.
  • India collapsed to 17/5; Dev rescued the team.
  • Dev's 175 runs posted India's competitive final score.
  • The 175* set a new World Cup batting record.

The date of June 18 holds immense historical significance for sports fans across India as the international cricketing community celebrates a legendary anniversary. Exactly forty-three years ago, former national captain Kapil Dev played an iconic unbeaten knock of 175 runs against Zimbabwe during the 1983 World Cup, completely altering the future trajectory of Indian short-form cricket forever.

Catastrophic Top-Order Collapse

The memorable fixture commenced with a catastrophic batting collapse as Zimbabwe bowlers quickly dismantled the formidable Indian top-order line-up comprising Sunil Gavaskar, Kris Srikkanth, and Mohinder Amarnath cheaply.

The legendary all-rounder walked out to the crease under immense pressure when the struggling national side had collapsed to nine runs for the loss of four quick wickets altogether.

The situation deteriorated further for the batting side as another dismissal left India reeling at seventeen runs for five wickets, forcing the remaining lower-order batsmen to defend desperately.

Apart from the heroic captain, only three lower-order players managed to cross double figures, with vital domestic contributions coming from Roger Binny, Madan Lal, and wicketkeeper Syed Kirmani.

Kapil Dev's Counter-Attack

The aggressive national captain single-handedly rescued the team by smashing an astonishing unbeaten one hundred and seventy-five runs from just one hundred and thirty-eight deliveries in style.

His historic counter-attacking display featured sixteen crisp boundaries and six spectacular sixes, an incredibly rare feat during an era dominated by heavily defensive and traditional batting techniques altogether.

The national squad eventually posted a highly competitive total of two hundred and sixty-six runs, with the dominant captain personally scoring over sixty-five per cent of the runs.

Long-Standing Tournament Records

The monumental score remained the highest individual World Cup innings for any Indian batsman for sixteen years, successfully establishing a historic milestone that stood completely unchallenged for a generation.

Former skipper Sourav Ganguly finally surpassed the legendary batting record during the 1999 tournament, hammering a brilliant one hundred and eighty-three runs against a premier Sri Lankan team.

Kapil Dev proudly became the very first cricketer worldwide to cross the one hundred and fifty run mark in an official One Day International World Cup tournament fixture.

The iconic Indian batsman safely paved the way for future national legends to replicate the massive milestone, including Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly, and the explosive opening batsman Virender Sehwag.

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

What significant cricketing event is celebrated on June 18th?

June 18th marks the anniversary of Kapil Dev's iconic unbeaten 175-run knock against Zimbabwe during the 1983 World Cup. This performance significantly impacted Indian short-form cricket.

What was the situation when Kapil Dev came to bat during his historic innings?

Kapil Dev walked to the crease under immense pressure after India's top-order collapsed to 9 runs for 4 wickets. The situation worsened to 17 runs for 5 wickets shortly after.

What records did Kapil Dev set with his 175-run innings?

His score remained the highest individual World Cup innings for an Indian batsman for 16 years. He was also the first cricketer worldwide to score over 150 runs in an ODI World Cup fixture.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 18 Jun 2026 02:26 PM (IST)
Tags :
Kapil Dev Cricket Records Kapil Dev Stats Crciket Stats Kapild Dev Records Kapil Dev 175 Vs Zimbabwe 1983 World Cup June 18 India Vs Zimbabwe 1983 Scorecard Highest Individual Score World Cup India Kapil Dev Record Innings
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cricket
16 Fours, 6 Sixes: Kapil Dev's Iconic 175 Innings On This Day In 1983
16 Fours, 6 Sixes: Kapil Dev's Iconic 175 Innings On This Day In 1983
Cricket
IPL 2027 Schedule Twist: BCCI Eyes Fresh Window For T20 Spectacle
IPL 2027 Schedule Twist: BCCI Eyes Fresh Window For T20 Spectacle
Cricket
Graeme Smith Crowns Vaibhav Sooryavanshi 'Best T20 Batting Prospect Since 2007'
Graeme Smith Crowns Vaibhav Sooryavanshi 'Best T20 Batting Prospect Since 2007'
Cricket
WATCH: Players Run Onto Field Before Match Ends As Acrobatic Fielding Effort Delays Victory
WATCH: Players Run Onto Field Before Match Ends As Acrobatic Fielding Effort Delays Victory
Advertisement

Videos

POLITICAL CRISIS: 6 Shiv Sena UBT MPs Rebel Amid Ideology Row, Party Issues Notices
SENA UBT CRISIS: Sanjay Raut Issues Notice to Rebel MPs, Warns of Action Over Defection Row
POLITICAL BREAKTHROUGH: 6 Shiv Sena UBT MPs Rebel, Cite Ideological Drift and Party Concerns
POLITICAL BREAKING: Shiv Sena UBT Split Deepens as Rebel MPs Skip Key Meeting in Parliament
OPPOSITION ATTACK: Congress Slams BJP Over Shiv Sena Split, Calls It Attack on Democracy
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
How TMC Lost Bengal: Abhishek Banerjee’s ‘Corporate Model’, I-PAC And Crisis Of Cadre Politics
Opinion
Embed widget