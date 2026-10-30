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English NewsSportsCricket135 Runs Off 36 Balls! Australian Batters Unleash Six-Hitting Storm

135 Runs Off 36 Balls! Australian Batters Unleash Six-Hitting Storm

India are scheduled to begin their campaign against Pakistan on October 30. The clash between the two neighbouring nations is expected to be one of the major attractions of the tournament.

Written By : Shivam Sharma |  Updated at : 30 Oct 2026 08:51 AM (IST)

Australia began their Hong Kong Sixes 2026 campaign in emphatic fashion, defeating hosts Hong Kong by 28 runs in the tournament's opening match. Batting first, Australia produced a spectacular display of power-hitting, piling up 135 runs in their allotted six overs. Captain Max Bryant led the charge with a blistering 56 off just 13 deliveries. Hong Kong failed to match Australia's batting firepower and finished with 107 runs.

The opening fixture witnessed some extraordinary hitting from the Australian batters. Besides Bryant's explosive contribution, Nick Hobson smashed 40 runs off 12 balls, while Chris Green entertained the crowd with a quickfire 36 off just 10 deliveries. Australia's innings featured 18 sixes and five fours, highlighting their dominance with the bat.

The hosts, meanwhile, endured a difficult start to their chase, losing two wickets within the first seven balls. Captain Yatim Murtaza tried to revive the innings with 32 runs off 13 deliveries, while Nasrulla Rana contributed 30 off just 10 balls. However, their efforts were not enough to take Hong Kong across the finish line, as Australia secured a comfortable 28-run victory.

27 Sixes And 14 Fours In The Match

The opening encounter of the Hong Kong Sixes 2026 featured a remarkable display of boundary-hitting. Across both innings, batters from Australia and Hong Kong smashed a combined 27 sixes and 14 fours.

The tournament follows a unique format in which each team gets only six overs to bat. Another interesting rule is that a batter must retire after scoring 50 runs and cannot continue their innings beyond that milestone.

Hong Kong's bowlers struggled to contain the Australian assault. Babar Hayat conceded 29 runs in a single over, while Aizaz Khan gave away 27 runs. Ehsan Khan also leaked 24 runs in his six deliveries. However, captain Yatim Murtaza managed to keep things relatively tight, conceding just 10 runs in his over.

Hong Kong Sixes 2026 To Continue Until November 1

The Hong Kong Sixes 2026 tournament commenced on October 30 and will conclude on November 1. A total of 12 teams are competing for the title, with India drawn in Group C alongside arch-rivals Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

India are scheduled to begin their campaign against Pakistan on October 30. The much-anticipated clash between the two neighbouring nations is expected to be one of the major attractions of the tournament.

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 30 Oct 2026 08:51 AM (IST)
Tags :
Cricket News Hong Kong Sixes 2026
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