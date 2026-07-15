11 Top Female Cricketers Who Have Normalised Same-Sex Relationships

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Women's cricket offers an inclusive space for personal relationships.

Ten international female cricketers married fellow athletes/partners.

These unions showcase the sport's growing support and openness.

Women's cricket has become a space where many players have felt comfortable being open about their personal lives. Several international stars have shared their relationships publicly, with many finding lifelong partners within the sporting world. Here are 10 women cricketers who married fellow female athletes.

1. Natalie Sciver-Brunt and Katherine Sciver-Brunt

England greats Natalie Sciver-Brunt and Katherine Sciver-Brunt married in 2022. In 2023, they welcomed their son, Theo. Both have enjoyed decorated international careers, with Natalie establishing herself as one of the world's leading all-rounders.

2. Dane van Niekerk and Marizanne Kapp

South African stars Dane van Niekerk and Marizanne Kapp married in 2018 after years of playing together for their national side. Their partnership remains one of the most well-known stories in women's cricket.

3. Amy Satterthwaite and Lea Tahuhu

New Zealand internationals Amy Satterthwaite and Lea Tahuhu tied the knot in 2017 and are now parents to two children. Both enjoyed long international careers and were key figures for the White Ferns.

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4. Megan Schutt and Jess Holyoake

Australia fast bowler Megan Schutt married Jess Holyoake in 2019. Schutt has been one of Australia's most successful bowlers across formats and has played a major role in several World Cup-winning campaigns.

5. Jess Jonassen and Sarah Wearn

Australian spinner Jess Jonassen married her long-time partner Sarah Wearn in 2023 after postponing their wedding during the COVID-19 pandemic. Jonassen remains one of Australia's most accomplished left-arm spinners.

6. Alex Blackwell and Lynsey Askew

Former Australia captain Alex Blackwell married former England cricketer Lynsey Askew in 2015. Since retiring, Blackwell has also become a prominent advocate for equality and inclusion in sport.

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7. Lauren Winfield-Hill and Courtney Hill

England batter Lauren Winfield-Hill married Australian athlete Courtney Hill in 2020. The couple have regularly spoken about supporting each other's sporting careers and promoting inclusion in sport.

8. Rachael Haynes and Leah Poulton

Former Australia vice-captain Rachael Haynes and her wife Leah Poulton welcomed their first child in 2021. Haynes retired as one of Australia's most dependable batters in white-ball cricket.

9. Lizelle Lee and Tanja Cronje

South Africa opener Lizelle Lee married fellow cricketer Tanja Cronje in 2020. Cronje played domestic cricket in South Africa while Lee became one of the country's most destructive batters.

10. Hayley Jensen and Nicola Hancock

New Zealand all-rounder Hayley Jensen and Australian fast bowler Nicola Hancock are another high-profile couple in women's cricket. Their relationship reflects the close connections often formed through international and franchise cricket.

11. Ashleigh Gardner and Monica Wright

The multi-World Cup-winning Australian all-rounder married Monica Wright in April 2025 at a Blue Mountains retreat. Gardner recently secured another global title, helping Australia extend its dominant T20 World Cup record.

Despite these on-field achievements, the vice-captain's personal life faced significant media scrutiny following an acrimonious separation. Wright publicly confirmed the breakdown of the marriage via social media posts in July 2026, ending their relationship after the squad's tournament tour of India.

These cricketers have made their mark both on and off the field, showing that the game continues to grow as a more inclusive and welcoming space for athletes from diverse backgrounds.