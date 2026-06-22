10 Top Cricketers Jailed For Crimes: 2 Indians, 5 Pakistanis In The Infamous List

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Several international cricketers faced prison for serious off-field crimes.

Major spot-fixing scandals led to jail for prominent players.

Other players imprisoned for assault, road rage, and drug charges.

Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan also faced political detention.

10 Top Cricketers Jailed For Crimes: The gentleman's game has witnessed several dark chapters where sporting heroes traded their national caps for prison uniforms. While cricket commands immense worship across the subcontinent, some of its finest modern icons succumbed to greed, rage, or political turbulence. Ten high-profile international players ended up behind bars after their off-field actions completely caught up with them.

1. Salman Butt

The former Pakistan captain was arrested for orchestrating a notorious spot-fixing conspiracy at Lord's during the 2010 tour of England. His leading role in bowling deliberate no-balls shattered the national team's credibility.

The opening batsman received a substantial prison sentence from a British criminal court alongside multiple competitive bans from global administrative bodies.

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2. Navjot Singh Sidhu

The flamboyant Indian opening batsman turned political figure faced severe legal accountability decades after an older roadside confrontation turned fatal.

He was officially incarcerated in 2022 following an intense road rage dispute dating back to 1988, during which he severely assaulted an elderly pedestrian.

3. Danushka Gunathilaka

The top-order Sri Lankan batsman faced immediate arrest in Sydney just as his national squad concluded their 2022 T20 World Cup campaign.

Australian law enforcement authorities formally detained the traveling player following serious allegations of sexual assault raised by a local woman inside the city.

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4. Ijaz Ahmed

The reliable former Pakistan middle-order batsman found himself embroiled in deep financial misconduct long after completing his lengthy international playing career.

Police authorities took him directly into judicial custody during 2012 after formal charges emerged linking the veteran to a significant forgery case.

5. Kusal Mendis

The prominent Sri Lankan wicketkeeper-batsman landed in severe legal jeopardy following a tragic motoring accident during the global pandemic.

Local police arrested him in 2020 after his speeding vehicle fatally struck an innocent pedestrian, who subsequently succumbed to catastrophic impact injuries.

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6. Ben Stokes

The legendary England all-rounder spent a night in the cells following a violent late-night altercation in the streets of Bristol.

The dynamic player was detained in 2017 after engaging in a street brawl outside a nightclub whilst celebrating an international victory over the West Indies.

Pakistan's iconic World Cup-winning captain faced political detention years after transitioning from an international sporting hero into a prime minister.

A formal arrest warrant targeted the legendary all-rounder over his alleged involvement surrounding a public attack directed at Pakistan's military headquarters.

8. Mohammad Amir

The sensational teenage left-arm fast bowler shocked the global cricketing fraternity when British authorities took him into custody during 2010.

The young prodigy was caught participating in the Lord's spot-fixing scandal during a high-profile Test series played out between Pakistan and England.

9. Sreesanth

The volatile Indian fast bowler saw his career completely unravel when Delhi Police descended upon the star-studded domestic T20 tournament.

He ended up in jail after the infamous 2013 IPL spot-fixing investigation exposed illicit underworld links inside the multi-million-pound competition.

10. Mohammad Asif

The highly gifted Pakistan new-ball bowler faced severe detention protocols abroad well before his subsequent spot-fixing downfall in England.

Airport customs authorities in Dubai originally detained the paceman in 2008 after discovering illicit recreational drugs hidden inside his personal travel luggage.