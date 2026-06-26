10 Top Cricketers Banned For Drug Use: 1 Indian, 6 Pakistanis In The Embarrassing List

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Ten prominent cricketers banned for using prohibited substances.

Bans resulted from performance-enhancing and recreational drug use.

Violations led to severe suspensions, tarnishing competitive legacies.

10 Top Cricketers Banned For Drug Use: The comprehensive operational frameworks maintained by global anti-doping authorities have exposed several prominent international cricket figures for utilizing prohibited substances over the past three decades. These disciplinary rulings have resulted in severe match suspensions, permanently tarnishing the competitive legacies of multiple athletes who breached the strict personal responsibilities demanded by the sport.

1. Mohammad Asif

The immensely talented fast bowler repeatedly attracted severe disciplinary sanctions throughout his international journey, alternating between performance-enhancing violations and broader legal issues. His initial drug-related suspension occurred in late 2006 alongside his senior fast-bowling partner before receiving an adjusted twelve-month penalty.

The paceman faced further international scrutiny after being detained by airport border security officials in Dubai for possessing unlawful substances. Shortly after that foreign incident, independent tournament organisers confirmed the player had failed an additional internal drug screening during a domestic franchise competition.

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2. Shoaib Akhtar

The express fast bowler succumbed to the temptation of prohibited chemical recovery aids while battling chronic physical injuries during his international career. The premier Pakistani pacer tested positive for the prohibited anabolic steroid nandrolone immediately prior to an international tournament opening fixture in October 2006.

A specialized independent panel established by national administrators initially handed down an extensive two-year competitive playing suspension. The fast bowler contested the regulatory findings by claiming a high-protein diet and traditional herbal remedies caused the analytical reading, though he failed to produce definitive medical evidence.

3. Abdur Rehman

The secondary slow-bowling option achieved remarkable international success against the top-ranked test side in the world before experiencing a major regulatory setback. The orthodox spinner spearheaded a historic series clean-sweep against England before failing a routine anti-doping test later that same calendar year.

The slow bowler tested positive for recreational cannabis consumption while fulfilling domestic county cricket commitments on English soil. The governing body imposed a twelve-week playing suspension, prompting a comprehensive public apology from the athlete regarding his clear error of professional sporting judgment.

4. Raza Hasan

The promising young left-arm spinner was widely considered the long-term future of the national slow-bowling department following an impressive global tournament debut. However, routine internal screening protocols managed by national board officials disrupted his rapid international progression during a domestic tournament.

The laboratory results confirmed the presence of a prohibited substance, forcing administrators to issue an immediate two-year ban from all competitive structures. The young athlete subsequently submitted a formal legal appeal against the sweeping restriction, completely denying any personal involvement in unlawful activities.

5. Ian Botham

The iconic English all-rounder encountered massive institutional discipline following a challenging international tour of the Caribbean islands during the mid-1980s. The veteran cricketer publicly acknowledged his personal consumption of cannabis in a national Sunday newspaper, reversing previous firm denials regarding recreational drug usage.

The national governing body reacted to intense public pressure by imposing an immediate sixty-three-day playing ban on the flamboyant superstar. His untimely absence proved incredibly costly for the English test team, which suffered successive series defeats against touring Indian and New Zealand squads during that domestic summer season.

6. Shane Warne

The legendary Australian leg-spinner faced immediate expulsion on the absolute eve of the opening match of the global 2003 World Cup campaign in South Africa. The elite bowler tested positive for a prohibited diuretic agent, which local administrators heavily penalised despite personal pleas that the medication was consumed strictly for weight-reduction purposes.

The national selection panel rejected his explanations of ignorance, enforcing a strict twelve-month suspension from all competitive cricket activities. The iconic player successfully returned to the international arena in early 2004, maintaining his central role within the dominant squad until his official retirement from the sport three years later.

7. Stephen Fleming

The highly celebrated former New Zealand captain remains an incredibly surprising inclusion in the historic annals of anti-doping disciplinary interventions. The tactically astute batsman faced formal charges regarding recreational substance consumption alongside several senior teammates during an active domestic playing calendar in the 1993-94 season.

The opening batsman received a modest financial penalty alongside his playing colleagues after regional senior players raised immediate internal concerns. The incident resulted in an immediate three-match suspension from international one-day fixtures, alongside significant collateral financial damage through lost commercial corporate sponsorship agreements.

8. Upul Tharanga

The critical issue of regulatory awareness among international competitors from developing sporting structures resurfaced during the 2011 World Cup tournament. The opening batsman was found to have metabolised two strictly prohibited glucocorticosteroids within his system during routine testing cycles.

The left-handed top-order batsman entered a prompt guilty plea, explaining that the substances originated from alternative herbal therapies targeting a long-standing physical shoulder injury. Regulatory officials accepted that he lacked explicit performance-enhancing intentions, but still issued a three-month playing ban for personal negligence.

9. Asim Butt

The Lahore-born international competitor represents a unique historical entry within the regional list after migrating abroad to resurrect his professional playing ambitions. The late seam bowler eventually represented Scotland during their five official tournament fixtures throughout the memorable 1999 World Cup campaign.

The player received a twelve-month competitive suspension from the disciplinary hierarchy after testing positive for the recreational drug ecstasy. The regulatory ruling forced the individual to completely miss a major qualifying tournament in Ireland, with family members later acknowledging ongoing lifestyle challenges.

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10. Pradeep Sangwan

The left-arm seam bowler established immense domestic credentials after playing a pivotal role in India's successful under-19 world title campaign. The young pacer subsequently accumulated over one hundred first-class victims for his regional association before attracting severe anti-doping scrutiny in late 2013.

The bowler incurred an eighteen-month suspension after testing positive for stanozolol, a strictly prohibited anabolic steroid under national code guidelines. The franchise athlete claimed before the independent tribunal that he consumed the substance accidentally via an unverified fat-reduction remedy supplied by an instructor.