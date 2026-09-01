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English NewsSportsCricket10 Sixes, 9 Fours: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Unleashes Carnage In Semi-Final

10 Sixes, 9 Fours: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Unleashes Carnage In Semi-Final

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi also created a new age-related record during the contest by becoming the youngest player to score a half-century in Duleep Trophy history.

Written By : Shivam Sharma |  Updated at : 01 Sep 2026 03:53 PM (IST)

At just 15, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has quickly emerged as one of the most exciting young names in Indian cricket. The teenage batter has already featured prominently in the IPL, India A and the Under-19 World Cup, and he continues to attract attention with his fearless approach at the crease.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has now produced another eye-catching performance in the Duleep Trophy, India’s premier domestic first-class competition. Representing East Zone in their semi-final against Central Zone, the youngster accumulated 132 runs over the two innings.

He made 92 in the first innings, striking seven fours and seven sixes, before adding a rapid 40 off 43 deliveries in the second innings. His second-innings effort included three fours and two sixes, taking his match tally to 10 fours and nine sixes.

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Youngest Duleep Trophy Batter to Score Fifty

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi also created a new age-related record during the contest by becoming the youngest player to score a half-century in Duleep Trophy history.

The left-handed batter reached the landmark inside the opening 15 overs of East Zone’s innings. He completed his fifty from 42 balls, bringing up the milestone with a six against Saransh Jain.

He achieved the feat at 15 years and 157 days old. Despite putting himself in a strong position to reach three figures, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was eventually dismissed for 92.

The youngest players to score a Duleep Trophy half-century are:

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi - 15 years, 157 days

Laxman Singh - 16 years, 23 days

Piyush Chawla - 16 years, 307 days

Sooryavanshi Also Took Charge as Captain

The teenager had another unusual responsibility during the semi-final, serving as East Zone’s captain on the opening day.

One of his decisions as skipper quickly became a talking point. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi opted to review an on-field decision using DRS, and the technology backed his call. The original decision was subsequently overturned, giving the young captain an early moment to celebrate his decision-making skills alongside his batting exploits.

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 01 Sep 2026 03:53 PM (IST)
Tags :
Duleep Trophy IPL Vaibhav Sooryavanshi IPL 2027
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