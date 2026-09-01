10 Sixes, 9 Fours: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Unleashes Carnage In Semi-Final

At just 15, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has quickly emerged as one of the most exciting young names in Indian cricket. The teenage batter has already featured prominently in the IPL, India A and the Under-19 World Cup, and he continues to attract attention with his fearless approach at the crease.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has now produced another eye-catching performance in the Duleep Trophy, India’s premier domestic first-class competition. Representing East Zone in their semi-final against Central Zone, the youngster accumulated 132 runs over the two innings.

He made 92 in the first innings, striking seven fours and seven sixes, before adding a rapid 40 off 43 deliveries in the second innings. His second-innings effort included three fours and two sixes, taking his match tally to 10 fours and nine sixes.

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Youngest Duleep Trophy Batter to Score Fifty

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi also created a new age-related record during the contest by becoming the youngest player to score a half-century in Duleep Trophy history.

The left-handed batter reached the landmark inside the opening 15 overs of East Zone’s innings. He completed his fifty from 42 balls, bringing up the milestone with a six against Saransh Jain.

He achieved the feat at 15 years and 157 days old. Despite putting himself in a strong position to reach three figures, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was eventually dismissed for 92.

The youngest players to score a Duleep Trophy half-century are:

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi - 15 years, 157 days

Laxman Singh - 16 years, 23 days

Piyush Chawla - 16 years, 307 days

Sooryavanshi Also Took Charge as Captain

The teenager had another unusual responsibility during the semi-final, serving as East Zone’s captain on the opening day.

One of his decisions as skipper quickly became a talking point. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi opted to review an on-field decision using DRS, and the technology backed his call. The original decision was subsequently overturned, giving the young captain an early moment to celebrate his decision-making skills alongside his batting exploits.