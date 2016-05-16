Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsControversy over Azharuddin's appearance at IPL pre-match show

Controversy over Azharuddin's appearance at IPL pre-match show

By : ABP News Bureau | Updated at : 16 May 2016 04:05 AM (IST)
Controversy over Azharuddin's appearance at IPL pre-match showMohammad Azharuddin on IPL pre-match show. (TV grab)

 

New Delhi: Mohammad Azharuddin is making appearances at several media platforms to promote his biopic ‘Azhar’, slated to release this week. As part of the promotion campaign, Azharuddin was also appeared on Indian Premier League’s pre-match show Extraaa Innings.

While his previous appearance on the IPL pe-match show went without any controversy, Azharuddin’s presence on Wednesday caught the attention of former Australian pacer Dirk Nannes, who expressed his astonishment on Twitter saying what a ‘self-confessed match-fixer’ was doing on a big and reputed cricket show.

Mohammad Azharuddin has been on the show as one of the cricket experts, along with Emraan Hashmi, who played Azharuddin in the biopic. The biopic ‘Azhar’ is slated to release on the 13th of May and is produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor and Sony Pictures Networks. The movie features Nargis Fakhri and Prachi Desai as the two female leads.

As per a report in ESPNcricinfo, Azharuddin reportedly confessed that he had fixed three one-day matches; the first against South Africa at Rajkot in 1996, then Pepsi Cup matches in Sri Lanka in 1997 and Pakistan in 1999. But, he was subsequently quoted in an interview denying that he was involved in any such activity.

As there is a lot of confusion regarding Azharuddin’s involvement in the infamous fixing episode, one can take cue from BCCI’s decision where Azhar was declared guilty as charged late in November 2001.

It is difficult to say whether Nannes is right but his question seems genuine and is making people ponder about the same. 

Published at : 16 May 2016 04:05 AM (IST)
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
'They Took Tuitions From China': Jaishankar's 'China Gurus' Dig At Rahul, Jairam Ramesh
'They Took Tuitions From China': Jaishankar's 'China Gurus' Dig At Rahul, Jairam Ramesh
India
'Trump's Coiled Around Modi Like A Snake': Congress Tears Into PM's Silence On Ceasefire Claims
'Trump's Coiled Around Modi Like A Snake': Congress Tears Into PM's Silence On Ceasefire Claims
Cities
Delhi CA Dies By Suicide At Airbnb After Inhaling Helium Gas, Leaves Behind Note
Delhi CA Dies By Suicide At Airbnb After Inhaling Helium Gas, Leaves Behind Note
Cities
2 Terrorists Killed In Fresh Encounter After Operation Mahadev In J&K's Poonch
2 Terrorists Killed In Fresh Encounter After Operation Mahadev In J&K
Advertisement

Videos

Massive 8.7 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Russia; Widespread Tsunami Alert Issued Across Pacific
Breaking News: Powerful Earthquake Hits Russia's Kamchatka Region, Tsunami Alert Issued | ABP NEWS
Breaking: Rajya Sabha Debates Operation Sindoor As EAM Jaishankar And Leaders Set To Respond Today
Breaking: 4-Meter Tsunami Hits Russia’s Kamchatka After Quake, Global Alerts Issued Worldwide
Heavy Rains Cause Devastating Flooding In Rajasthan And Madhya Pradesh, Roads And Homes Submerged
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
Karnataka Is On A Knife’s Edge And Rahul Gandhi Holds The Blade | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget