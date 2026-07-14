Delhi Unveils Official Mascot 'Mayur' For Commonwealth Table Tennis Championships 2026

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Sports Minister Ashish Sood officially unveiled 'Mayur', the mascot for Commonwealth Table Tennis Championships 2026, during a ceremony held in the national capital.

The prestigious tournament is scheduled to take place at Thyagaraj Stadium from July 27 to August 2, with players from across the Commonwealth set to compete.

Speaking at the event, Sports Minister Ashish Sood reiterated the Delhi government's commitment to strengthening the city's sporting ecosystem through improved infrastructure and athlete-friendly facilities.

He said the government is working tirelessly to ensure that Delhi is recognized not only as India's political capital but also as a leading sporting destination. Sood added that when athletes from 25 participating nations arrive for the Commonwealth championships, the aim is for Delhi to become their preferred venue for international sporting events.

#WATCH | Delhi: On the unveiling ceremony of the official mascot for the 2026 Commonwealth Table Tennis Championships, Delhi Minister Ashish Sood says, "Delhi has received the opportunity to host this international event. The government is committed to improving the sports… pic.twitter.com/3ksBJkOxUD — ANI (@ANI) July 14, 2026

The unveiling of 'Mayur' marks another milestone in the city's preparations for hosting one of the biggest table tennis events in the Commonwealth calendar.