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English NewsSportsDelhi Unveils Official Mascot 'Mayur' For Commonwealth Table Tennis Championships 2026

Delhi Unveils Official Mascot 'Mayur' For Commonwealth Table Tennis Championships 2026

Sports Minister Ashish Sood reiterated the Delhi government's commitment to strengthening the city's sporting ecosystem through improved infrastructure and athlete-friendly facilities.

Written By : Shivam Sharma |  Updated at : 14 Jul 2026 02:04 PM (IST)

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Sports Minister Ashish Sood officially unveiled 'Mayur', the mascot for Commonwealth Table Tennis Championships 2026, during a ceremony held in the national capital.

The prestigious tournament is scheduled to take place at Thyagaraj Stadium from July 27 to August 2, with players from across the Commonwealth set to compete.

Speaking at the event, Sports Minister Ashish Sood reiterated the Delhi government's commitment to strengthening the city's sporting ecosystem through improved infrastructure and athlete-friendly facilities.

He said the government is working tirelessly to ensure that Delhi is recognized not only as India's political capital but also as a leading sporting destination. Sood added that when athletes from 25 participating nations arrive for the Commonwealth championships, the aim is for Delhi to become their preferred venue for international sporting events.

The unveiling of 'Mayur' marks another milestone in the city's preparations for hosting one of the biggest table tennis events in the Commonwealth calendar.

Frequently Asked Questions

What event was the mascot 'Mayur' unveiled for?

'Mayur' was unveiled as the mascot for the Commonwealth Table Tennis Championships 2026. This prestigious tournament will feature players from across the Commonwealth.

Who unveiled the mascot for the 2026 Commonwealth Table Tennis Championships?

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Sports Minister Ashish Sood officially unveiled 'Mayur'. The ceremony took place in the national capital.

Where and when will the Commonwealth Table Tennis Championships 2026 take place?

The championships are scheduled at Thyagaraj Stadium in Delhi from July 27 to August 2. It will host players from 25 participating nations.

What is the Delhi government's commitment regarding sports?

The Delhi government is committed to strengthening the city's sporting ecosystem. They aim to improve infrastructure and provide athlete-friendly facilities.

Published at : 14 Jul 2026 01:59 PM (IST)
Tags :
Commonwealth Table Tennis Championships Commonwealth Table Tennis Mascot Commonwealth Table Tennis
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