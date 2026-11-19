Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Malaysian weightlifter underwent arm amputation after motorcycle accident.

Injury severely impacted promising career; athlete remains stable, recovering.

Government covers medical costs; federation explores future coaching role.

Malaysian weightlifter Mohd Hafizuddin Roslin, who won gold at the 2026 Commonwealth Games, has undergone an above-the-elbow amputation following a serious motorcycle accident. The 21-year-old remains in hospital, with doctors reporting an improving physical condition, although the injury has dealt a major blow to his sporting career.

Hafizuddin was travelling along the Sungai Besi-Ulu Kelang Elevated Expressway in Malaysia on November 16 when the accident occurred. He was taken to Hospital Kuala Lumpur with severe injuries. Doctors reportedly performed a seven-hour operation on Tuesday but were unable to save his right arm.

Malaysian Weightlifting Official On Hafizuddin's Condition

Despite the severity of the injuries, Hafizuddin is conscious and showing signs of recovery. Malaysia Weightlifting Federation president Ayub Rahmat told AFP that the young athlete was in a stable condition.

"He is awake and smiling," Rahmat said. "Physically his condition is improving but this incident has had a great impact on his future."

Rahmat described the accident as a major setback for Malaysian weightlifting, calling it "a shock and a huge loss". Hafizuddin had emerged as one of the country's promising young lifters after winning Commonwealth gold in the 88kg category in Glasgow in July.

The 21-year-old was also viewed as a potential contender for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. His injury has now raised serious questions about his future as a competitive weightlifter.

Malaysia Government To Cover Treatment Costs

The Malaysian government has stepped in to ensure that Hafizuddin receives financial support for his medical treatment. Youth and Sports Minister Taufiq Johari confirmed that expenses at Hospital Kuala Lumpur would be covered through the National Sports Council (NSC).

The athlete is also eligible for insurance benefits estimated at RM120,000 (approximately S$37,000) through the NSC's Malaysian Athlete Career and Education (MACE) Secretariat.

"He is also entitled to benefits under PERKESO's (the Social Security Organisation's) 24-hour protection scheme," Johari said.

Rahmat also indicated that the federation was considering ways to help Hafizuddin remain connected to weightlifting if he cannot return to competition.

"We are already looking at how he can be integrated into the sport, including a future coaching role in weightlifting," he added.

The proposed support could offer the young athlete a path to remain involved in the sport, even as he faces a difficult period following the accident.