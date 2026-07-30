Commonwealth Games 2026: Full List Of India's Medal Winners So Far

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Nine silver, three bronze medals earned across various sports.

Commonwealth Games 2026: The 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, have seen a stellar performance from the Indian contingent. India’s campaign has picked up major momentum, spearheaded by consistent performances across weightlifting, para-athletics, and track and field events.

With a total of 15 medals bagged so far comprising 3 Gold, 9 Silver, and 3 Bronze India continues to hold its ground among the top nations in the global standings.

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Golden Moments For India

India’s gold medal count stands strong with standout historical achievements:

Mirabai Chanu (Weightlifting - Women's 48kg): Opened India's gold medal account with a dominant display in the weightlifting arena.

Sharmila Dhankar (Para Athletics - Women's Shot Put F57): Scripted history by winning India’s first-ever Commonwealth Games gold medal in para-athletics with a season-best throw.

Dilip Mahadu Gavit (Para Athletics - Men's 100m T47): Delivered a remarkable sprint to claim India's third gold.

Silver Medal Winners Displaying Grit

The silver medal rush has been driven by a mixture of seasoned champions and rising stars across multiple sports:

Murali Sreeshankar (Athletics - Men's Long Jump): Scripted history by securing his second consecutive CWG silver medal with an impressive 8.09m leap.

Sarvesh Kushare (Athletics - Men's High Jump): Became India's most successful high jumper at the CWG by securing a historic silver.

Gulveer Singh (Athletics - Men's 10,000m): Delivered a tactical race to add a valuable silver on the track.

Weightlifting Powerhouse: Rishikanta Singh (Men's 60kg), Muthupandi Raja (Men's 65kg), Gyaneshwari Yadav (Women's 53kg), Harjinder Kaur (Women's 69kg), and Valluri Ajaya Babu (Men's 79kg) all earned silver medals in their respective weight divisions.

Mohammed Basil (Para Athletics - Men's 100m T47): Finished right behind Gavit to capture a fine silver.

Bronze Medal Finishers Adding Strength

India's bronze medalists paved the early momentum and provided critical points in the standings:

Jhandu Kumar (Para Powerlifting - Men's Heavyweight): Opened India's overall medal count at Glasgow 2026 with a bronze.

Bindyarani Devi (Weightlifting - Women's 58kg): Fought through a tough field to secure a podium spot.

Shilpa Shyla (Para Athletics - Women's Shot Put F57): Claimed the bronze to join Sharmila Dhankar on the podium.

With events still underway, India looks poised to further increase its medal tally as athletes compete in upcoming finals.