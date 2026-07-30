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English NewsSportsCommonwealth Games 2026: Full List Of India's Medal Winners So Far

Commonwealth Games 2026: Full List Of India's Medal Winners So Far

India’s CWG 2026 medal tally rises to 15 in Glasgow, highlighted by gold performances from Mirabai Chanu, Sharmila Dhankar, and Dilip Mahadu Gavit.

Written By : ABP Live Sports |  Updated at : 30 Jul 2026 10:06 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Nine silver, three bronze medals earned across various sports.

Commonwealth Games 2026: The 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, have seen a stellar performance from the Indian contingent. India’s campaign has picked up major momentum, spearheaded by consistent performances across weightlifting, para-athletics, and track and field events.

With a total of 15 medals bagged so far comprising 3 Gold, 9 Silver, and 3 Bronze India continues to hold its ground among the top nations in the global standings.

ALSO READ: Neeraj Chopra At CWG 2026: Full Schedule, Live Streaming, Broadcast Details & IST Timing

Golden Moments For India

India’s gold medal count stands strong with standout historical achievements:

Mirabai Chanu (Weightlifting - Women's 48kg): Opened India's gold medal account with a dominant display in the weightlifting arena.

Sharmila Dhankar (Para Athletics - Women's Shot Put F57): Scripted history by winning India’s first-ever Commonwealth Games gold medal in para-athletics with a season-best throw.  

Dilip Mahadu Gavit (Para Athletics - Men's 100m T47): Delivered a remarkable sprint to claim India's third gold.

Silver Medal Winners Displaying Grit

The silver medal rush has been driven by a mixture of seasoned champions and rising stars across multiple sports:

Murali Sreeshankar (Athletics - Men's Long Jump): Scripted history by securing his second consecutive CWG silver medal with an impressive 8.09m leap.  

Sarvesh Kushare (Athletics - Men's High Jump): Became India's most successful high jumper at the CWG by securing a historic silver.  

Gulveer Singh (Athletics - Men's 10,000m): Delivered a tactical race to add a valuable silver on the track.

Weightlifting Powerhouse: Rishikanta Singh (Men's 60kg), Muthupandi Raja (Men's 65kg), Gyaneshwari Yadav (Women's 53kg), Harjinder Kaur (Women's 69kg), and Valluri Ajaya Babu (Men's 79kg) all earned silver medals in their respective weight divisions.

Mohammed Basil (Para Athletics - Men's 100m T47): Finished right behind Gavit to capture a fine silver.

Bronze Medal Finishers Adding Strength

India's bronze medalists paved the early momentum and provided critical points in the standings:

Jhandu Kumar (Para Powerlifting - Men's Heavyweight): Opened India's overall medal count at Glasgow 2026 with a bronze.  

Bindyarani Devi (Weightlifting - Women's 58kg): Fought through a tough field to secure a podium spot.

Shilpa Shyla (Para Athletics - Women's Shot Put F57): Claimed the bronze to join Sharmila Dhankar on the podium.

With events still underway, India looks poised to further increase its medal tally as athletes compete in upcoming finals.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who won India's first overall medal at the Glasgow 2026 Games?

Jhandu Kumar secured India's first overall medal at Glasgow 2026. He won a bronze in the Para Powerlifting - Men's Heavyweight category.

About the author ABP Live Sports

ABP Live Sports delivers fast, accurate coverage of cricket, football and global sporting action, tracking live scores, match highlights, player form, records and big tournament moments, while offering sharp analysis that keeps fans informed, invested and ahead of every game-changing play.
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Published at : 30 Jul 2026 10:06 AM (IST)
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CWG 2026 Indian Athletes Commonwealth Games 2026 Glasgow 2026
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