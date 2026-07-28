Yes, Sarvesh Kushare made history by becoming the first Indian athlete ever to win a silver medal in the men's high jump at the Commonwealth Games.
Commonwealth Games 2026: Updated List Of All Medal Winners For India
India's medal tally at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games 2026 reached 10, led by historic gold wins from Mirabai Chanu and Sharmila Dhankar alongside 6 weightlifting medals.
- Five silver, three bronze medals added across various sports.
Commonwealth Games 2026: The Indian contingent at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games 2026 has delivered a stellar performance, rapidly building its medal tally to double digits. Highlighted by a historic six-medal haul on a single blockbuster Monday (July 27, 2026), India's total medal count has officially reached 10. The nation’s campaign has featured groundbreaking historical milestones in para-athletics, dominant record-breaking lifts in weightlifting, and significant breakthroughs on the track and field.
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Gold Champions: Historic Milestones And Hat-Trick Heroics
India has secured 2 Gold Medals so far at the Games, marked by incredible personal records and historic firsts:
Mirabai Chanu (Weightlifting - Women's 48kg): Star weightlifter Mirabai Chanu completed a legendary hat-trick of consecutive CWG gold medals. She shattered records by lifting a combined total of 190kg (85kg in Snatch + 105kg in Clean & Jerk).
Sharmila Dhankar (Para Athletics - Women's Shot Put F57): Sharmila Dhankar scripted history by clinching India's first-ever para-athletics gold medal at the Commonwealth Games with a triumphant finish on the top podium.
Silver Medalists: High Jumps And Lifting Mastery
India's contingent has secured 5 Silver Medals, showcasing exceptional consistency across multiple events:
Rishikanta Singh (Weightlifting - Men's 60kg): Won India’s first able-bodied medal at the 2026 Games while setting a new Games record in the Snatch section with a 121kg lift.
Muthupandi Raja (Weightlifting - Men's 65kg): Delivered a strong performance to lock in second place with a total combined lift of 286kg.
Gyaneshwari Yadav (Weightlifting - Women's 53kg): Battled through an intense, record-breaking contest to bag silver with a total lift of 199kg.
Valluri Ajaya Babu (Weightlifting - Men's 79kg): Continued India's lifting dominance by fighting through a tough field to secure the silver.
Sarvesh Kushare (Athletics - Men's High Jump): Made track and field history by becoming the first Indian athlete ever to win a silver medal in the men's high jump at the Commonwealth Games.
Bronze Winners: Para-Power And Successful Appeals
Adding depth to India's standings, 3 Bronze Medals have been secured:
Jhandu Kumar (Para Powerlifting - Men's Heavyweight): Opened India’s overall medal account in Glasgow with a powerful best lift of 190kg.
Bindyarani Devi (Weightlifting - Women's 58kg): Claimed her second career CWG medal by registering a total lift of 199kg.
Shilpa K. Shyla (Para Athletics - Women's Shot Put F57): Awarded the bronze medal following a successful formal appeal submitted by the Indian contingent.
Key Takeaways From India's Campaign
Weightlifting remains India’s most dominant arena in Glasgow, producing 6 of the country's 10 medals. Coupled with landmark achievements in para-sports and track events, India continues its upward trajectory in the overall CWG 2026 medal standings.