India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsSportsCommonwealth Games 2026 Live Streaming: Where To Watch In India, TV Channels & Timings

Commonwealth Games 2026 Live Streaming: Where To Watch In India, TV Channels & Timings

Commonwealth Games 2026 Live Streaming: All live events, full session replays, and highlights will be available on the Sony LIV mobile app and official website.

Written By : Shivam Sharma |  Updated at : 22 Jul 2026 12:15 PM (IST)

Commonwealth Games 2026 Live Streaming: The 2026 Commonwealth Games take place in Glasgow, Scotland, running from July 23 to August 2, 2026. Featuring around 3,000 athletes competing across 10 sports, Indian fans can follow the entire multi-sport event live across both television and digital platforms.

Where to Watch Live in India

Live Streaming: Sony LIV

All live events, full session replays, and highlights will be available on the Sony LIV mobile app and official website.

Television Broadcast: Sony Sports Network

Selected medal events and major disciplines will be broadcast live across Sony Sports TV channels (Sony Sports Ten 1, Sony Sports Ten 2, Sony Sports Ten 3, etc.) with multilingual commentary options.

Free-to-Air TV: Doordarshan (DD Sports)

Live television coverage will also be accessible free-to-air via DD Sports on the DD Free Dish platform.

Timings and Time Difference

Time Zone Difference: Glasgow operates on British Summer Time (BST, UTC+1), while India follows Indian Standard Time (IST, UTC+5:30).

Difference: IST is 4 hours and 30 minutes ahead of Glasgow.

Event Window: Daily events generally run from 1:00 PM IST (morning sessions in Scotland) through 2:45 AM IST (evening/night sessions in Scotland).

Key Schedule Milestones

Opening Ceremony: Thursday, July 23, 2026 (10:30 PM IST onwards)

Main Sports Competition: July 24 - August 2, 2026

Closing Ceremony: Sunday, August 2, 2026 (10:30 PM IST onwards)

India at 2026 Commonwealth Games

India is fielding a strong 124-member contingent at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, competing across 10 distinct sporting disciplines.

Key Highlights & Stars

Headline Athletes: Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra (men's javelin) anchors India's athletics squad alongside long jumper Murali Sreeshankar. Weightlifting star Mirabai Chanu and Olympic boxing medalist Lovlina Borgohain lead their respective teams in medal contention.

Core Disciplines: Indian athletes are competing in athletics, weightlifting, boxing, judo, track cycling, artistic gymnastics, lawn bowls, and swimming.

Para Sports Integration: The contingent includes a dedicated 28-member para squad, competing in para-athletics, para-powerlifting, para-swimming, para-track cycling, and women's 3x3 wheelchair basketball.

Published at : 22 Jul 2026 12:15 PM (IST)
Tags :
Commonwealth Games Commonwealth Games 2026 Commonwealth Games Live Commonwealth Games Live Streaming
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Sports
Commonwealth Games 2026 Live Streaming: Where To Watch In India, TV Channels & Timings
Commonwealth Games 2026 Live Streaming: Where To Watch In India, TV Channels & Timings
Sports
Commonwealth Games 2026: India's Top Gold Medal Prospects Beyond Neeraj Chopra
Commonwealth Games 2026: India's Top Gold Medal Prospects Beyond Neeraj Chopra
Sports
Australia Legend Faces Up To 9 Months In Jail After Pleading Guilty To Drink-Driving Charge
Australia Legend Faces Up To 9 Months In Jail After Pleading Guilty To Drink-Driving Charge
Sports
This India Cricketer Played Only 38 Of 104 Matches Under Gautam Gambhir's Coaching
This India Cricketer Played Only 38 Of 104 Matches Under Gautam Gambhir's Coaching
Advertisement

Videos

Parliament Clash: House Adjourned Till Noon After Opposition Demands Immediate Discussion
Delhi Protest: Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Join Opposition March Over NEET Issue and Student Demands
Uddhav Thackeray in Delhi: Slams Government Over Protest Handling, Says Democracy Needs Dialogue
Delhi Security Alert: Centre Deploys 20 Additional CRPF Companies Amid Rising Protests in Capital
Breaking: Ravi Shankar Prasad Slams Opposition Over PM Residence Protest, Accuses Child Misuse
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget