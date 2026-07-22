Commonwealth Games 2026 Live Streaming: Where To Watch In India, TV Channels & Timings

Commonwealth Games 2026 Live Streaming: The 2026 Commonwealth Games take place in Glasgow, Scotland, running from July 23 to August 2, 2026. Featuring around 3,000 athletes competing across 10 sports, Indian fans can follow the entire multi-sport event live across both television and digital platforms.

Where to Watch Live in India

Live Streaming: Sony LIV

All live events, full session replays, and highlights will be available on the Sony LIV mobile app and official website.

Television Broadcast: Sony Sports Network

Selected medal events and major disciplines will be broadcast live across Sony Sports TV channels (Sony Sports Ten 1, Sony Sports Ten 2, Sony Sports Ten 3, etc.) with multilingual commentary options.

Free-to-Air TV: Doordarshan (DD Sports)

Live television coverage will also be accessible free-to-air via DD Sports on the DD Free Dish platform.

Timings and Time Difference

Time Zone Difference: Glasgow operates on British Summer Time (BST, UTC+1), while India follows Indian Standard Time (IST, UTC+5:30).

Difference: IST is 4 hours and 30 minutes ahead of Glasgow.

Event Window: Daily events generally run from 1:00 PM IST (morning sessions in Scotland) through 2:45 AM IST (evening/night sessions in Scotland).

Key Schedule Milestones

Opening Ceremony: Thursday, July 23, 2026 (10:30 PM IST onwards)

Main Sports Competition: July 24 - August 2, 2026

Closing Ceremony: Sunday, August 2, 2026 (10:30 PM IST onwards)

India at 2026 Commonwealth Games

India is fielding a strong 124-member contingent at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, competing across 10 distinct sporting disciplines.

Key Highlights & Stars

Headline Athletes: Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra (men's javelin) anchors India's athletics squad alongside long jumper Murali Sreeshankar. Weightlifting star Mirabai Chanu and Olympic boxing medalist Lovlina Borgohain lead their respective teams in medal contention.

Core Disciplines: Indian athletes are competing in athletics, weightlifting, boxing, judo, track cycling, artistic gymnastics, lawn bowls, and swimming.

Para Sports Integration: The contingent includes a dedicated 28-member para squad, competing in para-athletics, para-powerlifting, para-swimming, para-track cycling, and women's 3x3 wheelchair basketball.