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English NewsSportsCommonwealth Games 2026: India's Top Gold Medal Prospects Beyond Neeraj Chopra

Commonwealth Games 2026: India's Top Gold Medal Prospects Beyond Neeraj Chopra

Led by Neeraj Chopra, Mirabai Chanu, and Lovlina Borgohain, India's 126-member contingent aims for top honors at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.

Written By : ABP Live Sports |  Updated at : 22 Jul 2026 12:05 PM (IST)
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  • Concentrated focus on core sports aims for maximum gold.

Commonwealth Games 2026: A 126-member Indian athlete contingent is set to compete for glory at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland. Four years ago at Birmingham 2022, India mounted a memorable campaign, finishing fourth overall with 61 medals.

However, the landscape for Glasgow 2026 presents a distinct tactical challenge. Host organizers streamlined the event program down to 10 core sports, excluding traditionally strong Indian disciplines such as wrestling, badminton, hockey, table tennis, and shooting.

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Despite the trimmed sports list, India enters the quadrennial multi-sport event with a powerhouse squad focused on core disciplines including athletics, weightlifting, boxing, and judo. While double Olympic medallist Neeraj Chopra headlines the squad, several world-class athletes stand ready to lead India's quest for gold.

Here is a closer look at India's top gold medal prospects at CWG 2026.

Neeraj Chopra (Athletics - Men's Javelin Throw)

Star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra headlines a 32-member Indian track and field team for the Glasgow Games. Having missed the 2022 Birmingham Games due to an injury, the Tokyo Olympic gold medallist returns to the CWG stage eager to reclaim the crown he first captured at Gold Coast 2018. Chopra has consistently demonstrated elite world-class performance, regularly clearing the 88-meter mark on the global circuit. As the reigning world champion and standard-bearer of Indian athletics, Neeraj remains India's premier gold medal favorite in Scotland.

Mirabai Chanu (Weightlifting - Women's 49kg)

Weightlifting icon Mirabai Chanu carries both the Tricolour as flagbearer and high expectations into Glasgow. The 31-year-old Tokyo Olympics silver medallist is a proven force in Commonwealth weightlifting, having secured back-to-back gold medals at the 2018 Gold Coast and 2022 Birmingham Games. Competing in the women's 49kg category, Chanu's exceptional snatch and clean-and-jerk technique put her in a prime position to target an extraordinary third consecutive CWG gold medal.

Lovlina Borgohain (Boxing - Women's 75kg)

Olympic medallist and former World Champion Lovlina Borgohain leads a 14-member Indian boxing squad. Having missed out on podium finishes in her previous CWG appearances at Gold Coast 2018 and Birmingham 2022, Borgohain is determined to secure her maiden Commonwealth medal. Fighting in the women's 75kg middleweight division, her height advantage, tactical counter-punching, and international experience make her one of the most formidable boxers in the draw and a strong gold contender.

Murali Sreeshankar (Athletics - Men's Long Jump)

Four years after clinching a silver medal in Birmingham, long jumper Murali Sreeshankar has established himself among the elite tier of global jumpers. Equipped with a personal-best mark of 8.38 meters, Sreeshankar possesses the jump distance needed to contend for top honors on any international stage. His capability to jump consistently over 8.20 meters makes him a prime candidate to upgrade his previous silver medal to gold in Glasgow.

Lawn Bowls (Singles & Pairs)

India’s Lawn Bowls team scripted history in Birmingham by winning a landmark gold in the Women’s Fours and a silver in the Men’s Fours. While the revised 2026 Games format replaced Fours in favor of Singles and Pairs events, India's seasoned bowlers retain strong technical expertise. With key team members returning, India remains a competitive dark-horse candidate to challenge traditional powerhouses Australia and England for podium spots.

Outlook For Glasgow 2026

While the exclusion of racquet and combat sports will impact India's total medal count compared to 2022, the concentrated focus on athletics, boxing, and weightlifting offers a clear opportunity for India's marquee performers to maximize gold returns. If key prospects execute to their potential, India can maintain a strong presence near the top of the medal table.

Frequently Asked Questions

How might the changes to the sports program affect India's medal count at CWG 2026?

The exclusion of racquet and combat sports will impact India's total medal count compared to 2022. However, a concentrated focus on core sports offers an opportunity to maximize gold returns.

About the author ABP Live Sports

ABP Live Sports delivers fast, accurate coverage of cricket, football and global sporting action, tracking live scores, match highlights, player form, records and big tournament moments, while offering sharp analysis that keeps fans informed, invested and ahead of every game-changing play.
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Published at : 22 Jul 2026 12:05 PM (IST)
Tags :
CWG 2026 Neeraj Chopra Commonwealth Games 2026 Glasglow 2026
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