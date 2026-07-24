Commonwealth Games 2026 Day 2 Schedule: Key Indian Athletes, Timings & Medal Contenders

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Gymnastics, swimming, boxing, lawn bowls see Indian participation.

Commonwealth Games 2026: The second day of Commonwealth Games 2026 brings an action-packed slate for the Indian contingent. Following an encouraging opening day marked by early breakthroughs in boxing and lawn bowls, Team India aims to build momentum with major medal prospects lined up.

Indian contingent created early buzz as star boxer Lovlina Borgohain sealed a medal even before the main competition hit full speed. Day 2 features Indian athletes competing across para powerlifting, gymnastics, swimming, para swimming, boxing, and lawn bowls.

The spotlight primarily shines on the para powerlifting discipline, where India fields strong competitors in multiple final events with medal glory within reach. Below is the complete schedule, category breakdowns, and key Indian contenders set to take the stage.

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Artistic Gymnastics

India’s gymnastics campaign gets underway in the afternoon as four gymnasts represent the nation in both team and individual qualifiers.

2:30 PM IST – Men's Team Final and Individual Qualification: Tapan Mohanty, Swathish KP, Tapeshwarnath Das, and Yogeshwar Singh.

Swimming And Para Swimming

The aquatic events see Indian swimmers entering heats during the afternoon session, with hopes of securing evening final berths.

3:40 PM IST – Men's S13 100m Freestyle (Heat 1): Ravi Veera Venkata Bhavani Karthik Budigna and Imam Ali.

3:56 PM IST – Men's 50m Backstroke (Heat 4): Srihari Natraj.

12:00 AM IST (Midnight) – Men's S13 100m Freestyle Final: Ravi Veera Venkata Bhavani Karthik Budigna and Imam Ali (Subject to qualification).

12:29 AM IST – Men's 50m Backstroke Semi-final: Srihari Natraj (Subject to qualification).

Para Powerlifting

Para powerlifting serves as India's primary medal hope for Day 2. Indian lifters will fight for podium finishes across four distinct final events spread throughout the afternoon and late night at the SEC Armadillo venue.

5:40 PM IST – Men's Lightweight Final: Ashok and Parmjeet Kumar.

7:24 PM IST – Women's Lightweight Final: Jaspreet Kaur and Suman Devi.

10:40 PM IST – Women's Heavyweight Final: Kasthuri Rajamani.

12:29 AM IST – Men's Heavyweight Final: Sudhir and Jhandu Kumar.

Lawn Bowls

Following Putul Sonowal's impressive Day 1 victory over world champion Ryan Bester, the lawn bowls squad continues its sectional play across pairs and singles formats.

7:30 PM IST – Women's Pairs Sectional Play: Pinki and Rupa Rani Tirkey vs. Thabelo Muvhango and Jacqui Janse van Rensburg (South Africa).

10:20 PM IST – Men's Singles Sectional Play: Putul Sonowal vs. Cecil Alexander (Falkland Islands).

Boxing

In the ring, India begins another bout as Jadumani Singh opens his national campaign in the bantamweight division.

11:00 PM IST – Men's 55kg Round of 32: Jadumani Singh vs. Aaron Cullen (Scotland).