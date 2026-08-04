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English NewsSportsCM Vishnu Deo Sai Honours Gyaneshwari Yadav With ₹30 Lakh, DSP Rank

CM Vishnu Deo Sai Honours Gyaneshwari Yadav With ₹30 Lakh, DSP Rank

Commending her journey, Vishnu Deo Sai said Gyaneshwari overcame limited resources and numerous challenges through discipline, hard work and unwavering dedication.

Written By : Shivam Sharma |  Updated at : 04 Aug 2026 10:42 AM (IST)

Commonwealth Games 2026 silver medallist Gyaneshwari Yadav received a grand reception at the Chief Minister's residence on August 3 after scripting history in Glasgow by winning the women's 53kg weightlifting silver medal. In recognition of her achievement, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai announced a cash reward of ₹30 lakh along with an out-of-turn promotion to the post of Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP).

Congratulating the Rajnandgaon-born weightlifter, the Chief Minister praised her determination and commitment, saying her success had brought pride to both Chhattisgarh and the country. Competing in her maiden Commonwealth Games, Gyaneshwari secured the silver medal with a combined lift of 199kg, registering one of the biggest achievements in the state's sporting history.

The Chief Minister recalled meeting Gyaneshwari before her departure for Glasgow, when he wished her success. After her medal-winning performance, he congratulated her through a video call before personally felicitating her at his official residence upon her return.

Commending her journey, Vishnu Deo Sai said Gyaneshwari overcame limited resources and numerous challenges through discipline, hard work and unwavering dedication. He expressed confidence that her achievement would motivate aspiring athletes across the state, particularly young girls, to chase success in sports.

Announcing her promotion to the rank of DSP, the Chief Minister said the decision reflects the government's resolve to honour athletes who bring laurels to the state and the nation.

He also reiterated the government's focus on strengthening the sporting ecosystem by improving infrastructure, expanding access to quality coaching, and providing better training facilities and resources. According to him, the aim is to ensure talented athletes from Chhattisgarh receive every opportunity to excel at national and international competitions.

The Chief Minister added that identifying promising talent, creating opportunities, and rewarding excellence remain key pillars of the state's sports policy. He expressed hope that these initiatives would help produce more international champions capable of representing India at events such as the Olympics, Commonwealth Games, and Asian Games.

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 04 Aug 2026 10:42 AM (IST)
Tags :
Commonwealth Games 2026 Gyaneshwari Yadav Vishnu Deo
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