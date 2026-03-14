George Russell Beats Lewis Hamilton To Win Chinese GP Sprint In Shanghai

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F1 Chinese GP Sprint Result: George Russell delivered a commanding performance to win the Sprint race at the Chinese Grand Prix in Shanghai, securing a crucial victory for Mercedes after an action-packed battle with Lewis Hamilton. Russell had begun the race from pole position after Mercedes locked out the front row in qualifying, with rookie teammate Kimi Antonelli alongside him. However, the start belonged to Ferrari as Hamilton made an explosive getaway from fourth on the grid, quickly charging forward and grabbing the lead during the opening lap.

The early stages of the race were fiercely contested, with Russell and Hamilton trading positions multiple times in a gripping fight for control at the front.

Hamilton & Leclerc Challenge Early On

Hamilton’s aggressive start briefly put Ferrari in command, but Russell soon fought back.

The two former teammates engaged in an intense on-track duel before the Mercedes driver eventually reclaimed the lead. Hamilton’s challenge didn’t end there, as he soon came under pressure from his Ferrari teammate Charles Leclerc, who also managed to move ahead.

Once back in front, Russell steadily built a comfortable advantage, stretching his lead to nearly five seconds over the chasing pack.

Late Safety Car Sets Up Dramatic Finish

The race took another twist when a late Safety Car bunched up the field. With the leaders opting for fresh tyres, the restart produced a tense three-lap sprint to the finish.

Despite the renewed pressure, Russell held firm and successfully defended his position to claim victory.

"It was pretty fun in the end! A lot of strategy at play and how you do the overtakes is not easy.

"I hope it was a fun race to watch. Usually, the Sprint is pretty boring. I had everything under control, then there was a Safety Car.. so pretty happy with the win."

Championship Lead Extends For Russell

The result continues Russell’s strong start to the season. Having already won the opening race at the Australian Grand Prix, the British driver now extends his advantage at the top of the Drivers’ Championship to 10 points over Antonelli, who finished fifth in the Sprint.

Before the Shanghai weekend, there had been debate about introducing a Sprint event so early in the season, particularly with the sport adjusting to the major regulatory overhaul introduced for 2026. However, the race proved to be one of the most exciting Sprint contests since the format debuted in 2021.

The competitive opening laps were also influenced by the challenge teams are facing in optimizing their new power units for race starts, with Ferrari once again showing strong early acceleration off the grid.