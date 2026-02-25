D Gukesh believes that problems around cheating in chess are often exaggerated and not as widespread as they might seem. He is against any form of unfair play.
Chess Cheating Controversy: World Champion D Gukesh Slams Vladimir Kramnik
World Champion D Gukesh speaks out in Prague, calling for an end to the culture of unsubstantiated cheating claims that he believes has been "magnified" far beyond reality.
World Champion D Gukesh has categorically stated that the problems around cheating in chess are made to be bigger than its existence.
Speaking during a press conference for the Prague International festival, Gukesh said he did not support Vladimir Kramnik, a former world champion who has been infamously levelling charges against quite a few chess players suspecting cheating during online games.
“Obviously, I’m against any kind of unfair or unethical play," “It’s a kind of problem that we have been seeing lately," Gukesh said.
Gukesh is not the only one to join the bandwagon as earlier World number one Magnus Carlsen, FIDE president Arkady Dvorkovich and Indian stars Arjun Erigaisi and Nihal Sarin had also criticised Kramnik as his allegations could not be substantiated with any definite proof.
Speaking about the forthcoming Candidates tournament, Gukesh said he did not believe in favourites and that he would love to play fellow city-mate R Praggnanandhaa.
Meanwhile in the first round of the super tournament, Gukesh will face Hans Moke Niemann of United States, another player who has fought his way to top level chess. Niemann is a dangerous customer and Gukesh likes to go for complex play which insures a fighting beginning for the World Champion.
The other Indian in the fray, Aravindh Chithambaram will take on Nodirbek Abdusattorov of Uzbekistan, a recent winner of the Tata Steel Masters.
(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)
Frequently Asked Questions
What is World Champion D Gukesh's stance on cheating in chess?
Does D Gukesh support Vladimir Kramnik's cheating allegations?
No, Gukesh does not support Vladimir Kramnik's allegations. He notes that Kramnik has not provided definite proof for his claims.
Who will D Gukesh face in the first round of the Prague International festival?
In the first round, D Gukesh is set to play against Hans Moke Niemann from the United States.
What are D Gukesh's thoughts on the upcoming Candidates tournament?
Gukesh does not believe in having favorites for the Candidates tournament and expressed his desire to play against fellow Indian player R Praggnanandhaa.