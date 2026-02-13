Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
ABP Live F1 Pit Stop | World No.1 Carlos Alcaraz Takes Over The Bahrain F1 Paddock

From the court to the cockpit! Carlos Alcaraz brought Grand Slam energy to the Bahrain paddock, meeting Lewis Hamilton at Ferrari and taking a deep dive into other F1 garages. See pictures below.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 13 Feb 2026 03:01 PM (IST)
ABP Live F1 Pit Stop: The worlds of elite tennis and high-octane motorsport collided as ATP star Carlos Alcaraz visited the 2026 Formula 1 pre-season testing at the Sakhir circuit. Following his victory at the Australian Open, the Spanish prodigy spent the second day of testing as a guest in the paddock, where he met several of the sport's biggest names including Seven-time World Champion Lewis Hamilton and Carlos' Inspiration Fernando Alonso.

Watch how F1 stars welcomed the World No. 1 to their garages in Bahrain. Below is a full gallery of posts from the official X accounts of the F1 teams.

Carlos Alcaraz met seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton and his Ferrari teammate Charles Leclerc at the Scuderia Ferrari base.

Alcaraz also spent time at the McLaren Mastercard garage, where he met Team Principal Andrea Stella. His tour of the pit lane continued at Alpine, where he met French driver Pierre Gasly and the team’s executive advisor, Flavio Briatore.

A notable moment of the day occurred at the Atlassian Williams F1 Team base, where Alcaraz met his compatriot and friend, Carlos Sainz. The meeting was a union of two of Spain's most prominent athletes currently competing at the highest levels of their respective sports.

Alcaraz, who has cited Fernando Alonso as the reason for his interest in Formula 1, also met with the veteran champion at the Aston Martin garage during the session.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 13 Feb 2026 03:00 PM (IST)
Lewis Hamilton Formula 1 Carlos Alcaraz McLaren Fernando Alonso Ferrari F1 F1 Pre-season Testing Carlos Carlos
