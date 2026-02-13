Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





ABP Live F1 Pit Stop: The worlds of elite tennis and high-octane motorsport collided as ATP star Carlos Alcaraz visited the 2026 Formula 1 pre-season testing at the Sakhir circuit. Following his victory at the Australian Open, the Spanish prodigy spent the second day of testing as a guest in the paddock, where he met several of the sport's biggest names including Seven-time World Champion Lewis Hamilton and Carlos' Inspiration Fernando Alonso.

Watch how F1 stars welcomed the World No. 1 to their garages in Bahrain. Below is a full gallery of posts from the official X accounts of the F1 teams.

Carlos Alcaraz met seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton and his Ferrari teammate Charles Leclerc at the Scuderia Ferrari base.

Alcaraz also spent time at the McLaren Mastercard garage, where he met Team Principal Andrea Stella. His tour of the pit lane continued at Alpine, where he met French driver Pierre Gasly and the team’s executive advisor, Flavio Briatore.

A notable moment of the day occurred at the Atlassian Williams F1 Team base, where Alcaraz met his compatriot and friend, Carlos Sainz. The meeting was a union of two of Spain's most prominent athletes currently competing at the highest levels of their respective sports.

Alcaraz, who has cited Fernando Alonso as the reason for his interest in Formula 1, also met with the veteran champion at the Aston Martin garage during the session.

