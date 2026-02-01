Carlos Alcaraz vs Novak Djokovic Australian Open 2026 Final Live Streaming: The first Grand Slam of the year concludes today with a dream final between top seed Carlos Alcaraz and tennis legend Novak Djokovic.

Both players reached Australia Open Final after grueling five-set marathons in the semi-finals - Alcaraz outlasting Alexander Zverev in over five hours, and Djokovic ending Jannik Sinner's two-year reign in Melbourne.

What's at Stake?

Novak Djokovic: Looking for a record-extending 11th Australian Open title and a historic 25th Grand Slam trophy.

Carlos Alcaraz: At just 22, he aims to become the youngest man to complete a Career Grand Slam by winning his first title in Melbourne.

Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz Australia Open Final - India Broadcast & Streaming Details

Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz Australia Open Final Match Date: Sunday, February 1, 2026

Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz Australia Open Final Match Time: 2:00 PM IST (7:30 PM Local Time)

Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz Australia Open Final Venue: Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne Park

Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz Australia Open Final Live Streaming (India): SonyLIV app and website (Subscription required)

Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz Australia Open Final Live TV Telecast (India): * Sony Sports Ten 1 / HD (English), Sony Sports Ten 2 / HD (English), Sony Sports Ten 3 / HD (Hindi), Sony Sports Ten 4 / HD (Tamil & Telugu), Sony Sports Ten 5 / HD (Global Feed).

Djokovic vs Alcaraz Head-to-Head Stats:

Overall Head-to-Head: Novak Djokovic - 5 wins, Carlos Alcaraz - 4 wins

Hard Court Head-to-Head: Novak Djokovic - 3 wins, Carlos Alcaraz - 1 win

Grand Slam Titles: Novak Djokovic - 24, Carlos Alcaraz - 4

Australian Open 2026 Semi-Final Path: Novak Djokovic: Defeated Jannik Sinner | Carlos Alcaraz: Defeated Alexander Zverev

