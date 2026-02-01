Carlos Alcaraz Beats Novak Djokovic, Becomes Youngest To Achieve Career Grand Slam

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCarlos Alcaraz Beats Novak Djokovic, Becomes Youngest To Achieve Career Grand Slam

The 22-year-old Spaniard has become the youngest man in the Open Era to complete the "Career Grand Slam," winning all four major titles before his 23rd birthday.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 01 Feb 2026 05:47 PM (IST)

World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz has defeated ten-time champion Novak Djokovic 2-6, 6-2, 6-3, 7-5 at Rod Laver Arena to claim his first Australian Open title.

With this win, the 22-year-old Spaniard has become the youngest man in the Open Era to complete the "Career Grand Slam," winning all four major titles before his 23rd birthday.

Alcaraz recovered after losing the opening set to overcome Novak Djokovic in four sets, winning 2-6, 6-2, 6-3, 7-5.

The win marked a historic moment for the Spaniard. Djokovic, a ten-time Australian Open champion, tasted defeat in a Melbourne final for the first time, with the 38-year-old still chasing a landmark 25th Grand Slam title.

Records Broken

Career Grand Slam: Carlos Alcaraz joins the elite club of Andre Agassi, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, and Novak Djokovic as the only men in Open Era to win all four majors.

Age Milestone: At 22 years and 8 months, Alcaraz surpasses Rafael Nadal (who was 24) as the youngest man to achieve the feat.

7th Major Title: This win marks Carlos Alcaraz's seventh Grand Slam trophy, solidifying his position as the dominant force in men's tennis.

Djokovic's Melbourne Final Streak Ends

For the first time in his legendary career, Novak Djokovic has tasted defeat in an Australian Open final. Entering the match with a perfect 10-0 record in Melbourne title matches, the 38-year-old Serbian was finally halted by the relentless energy of World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz.

Defying Odds at 38

Despite the loss, Djokovic's run to the final shows his class. He became the second-oldest man in the Open Era to reach the Australian Open final (only behind Ken Rosewall).

Djokovic navigated a grueling path, including a massive five-set victory over Jannik Sinner in the semi-finals, silencing critics who had "retired him" after his 2025 season.

In a gracious runner-up speech, Djokovic joked about his age while acknowledging his rival's brilliance:

"I didn't think I would be standing at a closing ceremony once again, so a big thanks to you (the fans) for pushing me on," Djokovic said after the loss. 

Tags :
Novak Djokovic Carlos Alcaraz Carlos Alcaraz Vs Novak Djokovic Australia Open Final Australia Open Final 2026
Videos

Breaking News: India Budget 2026-27 Focuses on Job Creation, Agriculture, and Long-Term Growth
Breaking News: India Plans Seven High-Speed Rail Corridors, Focus on Future Connectivity
Breaking News: India Budget 2026-27 Sparks Market Volatility, Long-Term Reforms Highlighted
Trade & Export Update: India Extends Duty-Free Imports to Boost Leather, Textile, Defense & Energy
Finance Update: India Revises STT, MAT, and Indirect Tax Rates to Boost Market & Exports
