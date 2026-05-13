WATCH: Alia Bhatt's Casual Moment With F1 Star Carlos Sainz In France Goes Viral

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Alia Bhatt dazzled Cannes 2026 in couture, stunning fashion

Viral video shows Bhatt chatting with F1 driver Carlos Sainz

Actress wore a painted dress honoring the Mediterranean coast

Bhatt's style solidified her global fashion ambassador status

The Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt has once again commanded the global stage at the 2026 Cannes Film Festival. Her appearance was marked by a sophisticated blend of traditional craftsmanship and modern high-fashion silhouettes. While her couture choices earned significant praise, it was a candid social media video featuring an unexpected sporting crossover that truly captivated the international audience.

The Viral F1 Crossover

What drew substantial attention from onlookers was an informal encounter between the actress and the Spanish Formula One driver Carlos Sainz. A viral video showcased the pair engaged in conversation.

The two stars appeared relaxed as they chatted during a luxury event on the French Riviera. This unlikely meeting between the worlds of cinema and motorsport quickly became a major talking point.

Watch Alia Bhatt And Carlos Sainz Having A Chat At Cannes 2026

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Filmfare (@filmfare)

Red Carpet Glamour in Tamara Ralph

For her primary red carpet appearance, the actress opted for an exquisite couture gown by Tamara Ralph. The design featured a structured corset cut with a dramatic and deep plunging neckline.

The ensemble was elevated by a luxurious train and a delicate chiffon scarf that added theatrical flair. Her appearance successfully merged the elegance of historical Hollywood with the trends of today.

Masterpiece Jewellery and Craftsmanship

The actress complemented her attire with "The Golconda Ros," a high-jewellery masterpiece from Amrapali Jewels. This handcrafted piece features over 168 carats of rare pink coral and a significant diamond.

She further enhanced the luxury of her look with rings and earrings from the Swiss brand Chopard. Every accessory was carefully selected to ensure the outfit remained the focal point.

ALSO READ | Preity Zinta Slams 'Calculated Misinformation' As PBKS Silently Edits Jibe At Sports Journalists

A Painted Tribute to the Riviera

Before her red carpet moment, the star was photographed at the Hôtel Martinez in a unique hand-painted dress. The garment featured scenic landscapes celebrating the beauty of the Mediterranean coast.

The artistic look was curated by stylist Rhea Kapoor in collaboration with designer Yash Patil. Mural artist Basuri Chokshi provided the hand-painted details that honoured the very essence of Cannes.

ALSO READ | Hardik Pandya’s 'Low Blow' To MI: England legends Label Instagram Act 'Ultimate Disrespect'

Reaffirming Global Style Status

Through these diverse appearances, the actress has reaffirmed her position as a leading international fashion ambassador. Her ability to navigate complex sartorial themes remains a hallmark of her career.

Whether engaging with racing icons or showcasing bespoke Indian artistry, she continues to represent the industry with grace. Her 2026 campaign stands as a highlight of the current festival season.