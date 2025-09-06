Cabinet Secretariat Wins Inter-Ministry Swimming Meet 2025-26; Railways, Finance Runner Up

The Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Swimming Pool Complex, commonly known as Tal Katora Swimming Pool, hosted the Inter-Ministry Swimming Meet 2025–26, organised by the Central Civil Services Cultural and Sports Board (CCSCSB) under the Department of Personnel and Training.

Over two days, officials from more than 14 ministries and departments took part in the competition. The Cabinet Secretariat secured the overall team title, while the Railways and the Ministry of Finance finished joint runners-up.

The event was inaugurated by K. Murugan, a 1990-batch UPSC officer with a background in athletics. Murugan, who has represented India in the Asian Masters and qualified for the Boston Marathon, stressed the importance of sports beyond professional life.

In the men’s category, Rudraksh Kumar from the Finance Ministry won the 50m freestyle in 0:26.62. Virat Shokeen from the Rajya Sabha placed second at 0:30.92, followed by Swarup Chakravorty from the Cabinet Secretariat at 0:31.41. Harshit Narang from the Information and Broadcasting Ministry won the 50m breaststroke in 0:39.64, with Sahil Chopra from Finance taking silver at 0:39.92 and Chakravorty bronze at 0:45.36. Narang also won the 100m breaststroke in 1:31.14, ahead of Kamal Jeet from Railways (1:46.24) and Shubham from Finance (2:22.19).

In the women’s events, Baishali Kanojia from the Cabinet Secretariat won gold in the 50m freestyle with a time of 1:00.62. Ranjeeta Shami from the Health Ministry took silver at 1:13.85, and Vanshika Gupta from the Defence Ministry finished third at 1:34.34. Kanojia also won the 100m freestyle in 1:21.99, with Shami second (1:25.66) and Gupta third (1:34.34).

The meet was coordinated by Brijesh Pant from All India Radio, who was recognised for ensuring the event ran smoothly.