FM Proposes 10-Year 'Khelo India Mission' To Revamp Indian Sports

To transition India into a global sporting superpower, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has proposed "Khelo India Mission."

This initiative is not just a policy extension but a comprehensive, decade-long roadmap designed to institutionalize sports development across all levels of society. The mission pivots from temporary schemes to a permanent ecosystem, with a clear eye on India's potential bid for the 2036 Olympic Games.

Five Pillars of Mission

Integrated Talent Pathways: The mission will establish a seamless transition for athletes through a tiered training network. This includes specialized centers at the foundational (grassroots), intermediate, and elite (National Center of Excellence) levels.

Professionalizing Support Systems: Recognizing that champions aren't built alone, the mission focuses on the systematic development of not just athletes, but a world-class cadre of coaches, referees, and support staff.

The Tech-First Approach: For the first time, there is a dedicated mandate to integrate sports science, data analytics, and modern technology into daily training. This aims to optimize performance and reduce injury risks using global benchmarks.

A Culture of Competition: The government will facilitate a year-round calendar of leagues and national competitions. This ensures that athletes have constant platforms to test their skills and gain "match-temperament" early in their careers.

Infrastructure for the Future: A massive push for state-of-the-art infrastructure that serves dual purposes: high-performance training hubs and venues capable of hosting international-standard competitions.

Strategic Impact

By allocating a big portion of the ₹3,794 crore sports budget specifically toward this long-term mission, the government aims to move away from "event-based" preparation to a "process-based" sporting culture.

This mission is expected to be a primary driver in India’s quest to break into the top 10 sporting nations by 2036.