Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
BudgetWPL 2026Web StoriesEventsIdeas of IndiaIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsFM Proposes 10-Year 'Khelo India Mission' To Revamp Indian Sports

FM Proposes 10-Year 'Khelo India Mission' To Revamp Indian Sports

By allocating a portion of the ₹3,794 crore sports budget specifically toward this long-term mission, government aims to move away from "event-based" preparation to a "process-based" sporting culture.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 01 Feb 2026 12:01 PM (IST)

To transition India into a global sporting superpower, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has proposed "Khelo India Mission."

This initiative is not just a policy extension but a comprehensive, decade-long roadmap designed to institutionalize sports development across all levels of society. The mission pivots from temporary schemes to a permanent ecosystem, with a clear eye on India's potential bid for the 2036 Olympic Games.

Five Pillars of Mission

Integrated Talent Pathways: The mission will establish a seamless transition for athletes through a tiered training network. This includes specialized centers at the foundational (grassroots), intermediate, and elite (National Center of Excellence) levels.

Professionalizing Support Systems: Recognizing that champions aren't built alone, the mission focuses on the systematic development of not just athletes, but a world-class cadre of coaches, referees, and support staff.

The Tech-First Approach: For the first time, there is a dedicated mandate to integrate sports science, data analytics, and modern technology into daily training. This aims to optimize performance and reduce injury risks using global benchmarks.

A Culture of Competition: The government will facilitate a year-round calendar of leagues and national competitions. This ensures that athletes have constant platforms to test their skills and gain "match-temperament" early in their careers.

Infrastructure for the Future: A massive push for state-of-the-art infrastructure that serves dual purposes: high-performance training hubs and venues capable of hosting international-standard competitions.

Strategic Impact

By allocating a big portion of the ₹3,794 crore sports budget specifically toward this long-term mission, the government aims to move away from "event-based" preparation to a "process-based" sporting culture.

This mission is expected to be a primary driver in India’s quest to break into the top 10 sporting nations by 2036.

Related Video

Breaking: PM Narendra Modi to Virtually Inaugurate 72nd National Volleyball Tournament in Kashi

Published at : 01 Feb 2026 11:56 AM (IST)
Tags :
Sport News Budget 2026 Union Budget 2026 Budget 2026 News Union Budget 2026 India Sport Budget 2026
Advertisement

Top Headlines

News
'India Will Buy Oil From Venezuela, Not Iran': Trump Claims Ahead Of Union Budget 2026
'India Will Buy Oil From Venezuela, Not Iran': Trump Claims Ahead Of Union Budget 2026
Cities
Shots Fired Outside Rohit Shetty’s Juhu Building; Crime Branch Takes Over Probe
Shots Fired Outside Rohit Shetty’s Juhu Building; Crime Branch Takes Over Probe
World
Starmer Turns Up Heat On Ex-Prince Andrew Over Epstein Files Row, Calls To Testify Before US Congress
Starmer Turns Up Heat On Ex-Prince Andrew Over Epstein Files Row, Calls To Testify Before US Congress
World
Balochistan In Chaos: 27 Pak Personnel Killed, 9 Officials Taken Hostage As BLA Attack Continues After 17 Hours
Balochistan In Chaos: 27 Pak Personnel Killed, 9 Taken Hostage As BLA Attack Continues After 17 Hours
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Parliament to Witness India’s First Sunday Budget Presentation
Budget Super Sunday: India Awaits Historic Union Budget as Sitharaman Set for Ninth Straight Presentation
Breaking Alert: Five Rounds Fired Outside Rohit Shetty’s Juhu Home, Police Probe Underway Now Tonight
Budget Reactions: Union Budget Will Drive India Forward, Says UP Finance Minister Suresh Khanna
Breaking News: India Gears Up for Union Budget 2026–27 as Nirmala Sitharaman Presents It in Parliament
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
UGC Rules Against Caste-Based Discrimination: Why Rules Suffer From Vagueness, Enforcement Gaps & Avoid Caste-Versus-Caste Trap
Opinion
Embed widget