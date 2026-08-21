'Sher Aaya, Sher Aaya': Brij Bhushan Gets Grand Welcome From Madrasa Children In UP | WATCH

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Brij Bhushan Singh received grand Gonda welcome post-acquittal.

Madrasa students chanted

Accused wrestlers intend to challenge court's acquittal verdict.

Former BJP MP and ex-Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh received a grand welcome in his home district of Gonda, days after a Delhi court acquitted him in the sexual harassment case involving women wrestlers.

A video shared by Singh on social media shows a large group of madrasa students lined up along the route as he arrived. The children can be heard chanting "Sher Aaya, Sher Aaya" as Singh passed through the gathering.

The reception featured flower petals, garlands, slogans and celebrations, with several people seen welcoming the former WFI chief.

Brij Bhushan Gets 'Sher Aaya' Welcome In Gonda

The video shows Singh arriving in an SUV as children and supporters line the roadside.

As his vehicle moves through the crowd, the students raise chants of "Sher Aaya" and "Zindabad". Singh can be seen waving towards the gathering before getting into the front seat of his SUV.

Several people showered him with flower petals, while Singh was also seen wearing multiple garlands.

WATCH VIDEO

आज गोंडा सदर में अल्पसंख्यक समाज के बच्चों द्वारा बड़ी संख्या में किए गए भव्य स्वागत से अभिभूत हूँ।



आप सभी का यह स्नेह, अपनापन और आशीर्वाद मेरे लिए अनमोल है। pic.twitter.com/l9BSmXWd1L — BrijBhushan Sharan Singh (@b_bhushansharan) August 21, 2026

Firecrackers were reportedly burst during the reception, with police personnel also present at the scene.

Singh later shared the video on X and thanked those who had gathered to welcome him.

"I am overwhelmed by the grand welcome extended today in Gonda Sadar by a large number of children from the minority community. This affection, sense of belonging, and blessings from all of you are priceless to me," Singh wrote.

The video has since circulated widely on social media.

Welcome Comes After Court Acquittal

The reception took place days after a Delhi court acquitted Singh in the sexual harassment case involving women wrestlers.

Singh, who had consistently denied the allegations, welcomed the court's decision and maintained that it vindicated the position he had taken since the controversy began.

His supporters celebrated the verdict with slogans, flower petals and public felicitation programmes.

The case had triggered a major controversy in Indian sport and politics, with several prominent wrestlers publicly accusing the former WFI chief.

Wrestlers Plan To Challenge Verdict

While Singh's supporters have celebrated the acquittal, the legal controversy is not necessarily over.

The wrestlers who accused Singh have indicated that they intend to challenge the verdict in a higher court. The case has therefore continued to remain a contentious issue despite the trial court's decision.

For now, the Gonda reception has drawn fresh attention online, with the video of madrasa students chanting "Sher Aaya" becoming the latest talking point surrounding Singh.