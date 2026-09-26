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English NewsSportsBrij Bhushan Acquittal Challenge: Hearing Adjourned, Next Date Set For September 28

Brij Bhushan Acquittal Challenge: Hearing Adjourned, Next Date Set For September 28

Four women wrestlers have filed appeal against Singh's acquittal. They have also challenged the acquittal of former WFI assistant secretary Vinod Tomar, who was also an accused in the case.

Written By : Sushil Kumar Pandey |  Updated at : 26 Sep 2026 10:55 AM (IST)

The hearing on the petition filed by women wrestlers challenging the acquittal of former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh has been adjourned by the Rouse Avenue Court in Delhi.

The matter will now be heard on September 28. The hearing was postponed as Special Judge Dig Vinay Singh was away for training. The wrestlers have approached the Sessions Court seeking to challenge the trial court's decision to acquit Singh in the sexual harassment case.

Four women wrestlers have filed the appeal against Singh's acquittal. They have also challenged the acquittal of former WFI assistant secretary Vinod Tomar, who was also an accused in the case.

In their petition, the wrestlers have argued that the trial court's judgment was legally unsustainable and involved what they describe as an erroneous and selective assessment of the evidence. They have also alleged that the judgment relied on stereotypical expectations about how victims of sexual harassment should behave.

The petition specifically challenges the reasoning that questioned the complainants' accounts because they could not recall certain dates precisely, did not immediately retaliate or continued professional relations with Singh. The wrestlers have argued that such factors should not have been treated as grounds to discredit their allegations.

Singh and Tomar were acquitted by the Rouse Avenue Court on August 3. The case stemmed from allegations made by women wrestlers in 2023. Six women had originally complained against Singh, while two complainants later turned hostile and charges were not framed in relation to another complainant.

The appeal is now scheduled to come up before the Sessions Court on September 28.

Published at : 26 Sep 2026 10:51 AM (IST)
Tags :
Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh
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