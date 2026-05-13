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HomeSportsMemphis Grizzlies Mourn Brandon Clarke In Official Statement After Tragic Passing

Memphis Grizzlies Mourn Brandon Clarke In Official Statement After Tragic Passing

Memphis Grizzlies forward Brandon Clarke has died at 29, leaving the NBA in shock as tributes pour in for the seven-year league veteran.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 13 May 2026 12:31 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Brandon Clarke, Memphis Grizzlies forward, tragically passed away.
  • Clarke was a respected player known for energy and defense.
  • Grizzlies shortly issued a statement mourning the profound loss.

Brandon Clarke Death: The basketball community has been left stunned following the sudden passing of Memphis Grizzlies forward Brandon Clarke, who died on Monday at the age of 29. News of his death quickly spread across the NBA, prompting an outpouring of grief from fans, teammates, and fellow players. Clarke, who spent seven seasons in the league, was widely respected for his relentless energy, defensive effort, and ability to make an impact around the rim. His work ethic and hustle made him a valuable presence on the court throughout his career.

Memphis Grizzlies Issue Emotional Statement

Following the tragic news, the Memphis Grizzlies released a heartfelt statement on social media paying tribute to their former player.

"We are heartbroken by the tragic loss of Brandon Clarke. Brandon was an outstanding teammate and an even better person whose impact on the organization and the greater Memphis community will not be forgotten. We express our deepest condolences to his family and loved ones during this difficult time."

The statement reflected the deep respect Clarke earned within the franchise and the wider Memphis community during his time with the team.

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From Promising Rookie To Key Grizzlies Figure

Clarke entered the NBA in 2019 after being selected 21st overall by the Oklahoma City Thunder, before being traded to the Memphis Grizzlies shortly after the draft. He immediately made his mark in Memphis, earning All-Rookie Team honors in his debut season.

Over the years, Clarke developed into an important part of the Grizzlies’ young core. Although injuries after 2023 limited his on-court minutes, he remained a valued member of the squad through 2026, contributing with his defensive intensity and positive presence from the bench.

His journey from an impactful rookie to a trusted team figure highlighted his importance to Memphis during their rise in the Western Conference.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What happened to Brandon Clarke?

Brandon Clarke, a forward for the Memphis Grizzlies, sadly passed away on Monday at the age of 29.

How long did Brandon Clarke play in the NBA?

Brandon Clarke played seven seasons in the NBA, entering the league in 2019.

What was Brandon Clarke known for on the court?

He was respected for his relentless energy, defensive effort, and ability to make an impact around the rim.

What was the Memphis Grizzlies' reaction to his passing?

The Memphis Grizzlies released a statement expressing their heartbreak and calling him an outstanding teammate and an even better person.

About the author ABP Live Sports

ABP Live Sports delivers fast, accurate coverage of cricket, football and global sporting action, tracking live scores, match highlights, player form, records and big tournament moments, while offering sharp analysis that keeps fans informed, invested and ahead of every game-changing play.
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Published at : 13 May 2026 12:31 PM (IST)
Tags :
Nba Basketball News Memphis Grizzlies Brandon Clarke
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