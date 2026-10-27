Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Virat Kohli congratulated Harry Kane on his Ballon d'Or victory.

Kohli's message highlighted Kane's resilience, work ethic, and honesty.

The personal tribute reflected mutual respect between the sports figures.

It also recognized Kane's journey and consistent high-level performance.

Ballon d'Or: Virat Kohli has joined the celebrations following Harry Kane's Ballon d'Or triumph, with the Indian cricket star sharing a personal message for the England striker on social media. Kohli addressed Kane as a friend and praised the qualities that, in his view, made the footballer worthy of the prestigious individual honour.

The former India captain's post on X went beyond a routine congratulatory message. Kohli highlighted Kane's resilience, work ethic and honesty, while also sending his best wishes to the striker's family. The message offered a glimpse into the mutual respect between two high-profile figures from different sporting worlds.

WATCH: Virat Kohli's Heartfelt Message For Harry Kane

Kohli's message placed the emphasis on Kane's journey rather than simply celebrating the award itself. He acknowledged the England international's sustained efforts at the highest level and expressed happiness at seeing his friend receive the recognition.

WATCH POST

Harry my friend, you deserve every bit of this award for your resilience, hard work and honesty with which you’ve carried yourself through all these years playing football at the top. Really happy for you. God bless you and your family. They must all be very proud of you as you would be of your own journey. My best wishes always. Congratulations 👏❤️ @HKane — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) October 27, 2026

"Harry my friend, you deserve every bit of this award for your resilience, hard work and honesty with which you’ve carried yourself through all these years playing football at the top. Really happy for you. God bless you and your family. They must all be very proud of you as you would be of your own journey. My best wishes always. Congratulations," Kohli wrote on X.

The reference to Kane as "my friend" gave the post a personal touch, while Kohli's mention of the striker's family extended the message beyond his achievements on the pitch. The Indian batter also recognised the years of commitment required to compete consistently at the highest level of professional sport.

Why Kohli's Message To Kane Stands Out

Kohli and Kane have built their reputations in different sports, but both are associated with sustained performance at the highest level. Kohli is one of India's most prominent batters, while Kane has established himself as a leading goalscorer for England and Bayern Munich.

The message also reflects a theme that has featured throughout Kohli's own sporting career: the importance of discipline, perseverance and maintaining high standards over time. His words focused on those qualities as he congratulated Kane on his latest achievement.

For Kane, the recognition adds another milestone to a career built around goalscoring and leadership. Kohli's public tribute brought a cricket-football crossover to the celebrations, with the former India captain choosing to recognise the person behind the footballer's success as well as the award itself.