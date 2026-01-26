Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsAston Martin To Miss Opening Days Of Barcelona Shakedown

Aston Martin To Miss Opening Days Of Barcelona Shakedown

The long-awaited AMR26 may miss the opening days of the Barcelona shakedown as reports suggest delays in development. Will Newey’s car be ready by Wednesday? Here is what we know.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 26 Jan 2026 12:59 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

As the Formula 1 grid prepares for the shakedown in Barcelona, Silverstone has grabbed the attention of fans. The arrival of Adrian Newey was expected to herald a new era for Aston Martin, but reports suggest that Aston Martin might miss the first two days of the Barcelona shakedown. The long-awaited AMR26 will keep us waiting just a little longer.

Development Setbacks and Correlation Issues

According to reports, the team’s initial design concept is compromised and needs revision after major flaws were discovered. Sources indicate that Aston Martin’s simulator suffered from severe correlation issues, meaning the data produced in the virtual world did not match real-world expectations.

This reportedly forced the technical team to scrap earlier versions of the car. To make up for the lost time, Newey has allegedly implemented a grueling schedule, with staff working extra hard to meet looming deadlines.

Technical Frustrations and Weight Concerns

Beyond the factory walls, technical disputes are also simmering. Newey was reportedly left frustrated by the FIA’s refusal to adjust regulations regarding engine compression ratios.

This decision follows rumors that other power unit manufacturers may have found an advantage, potentially leaving the Honda-powered Aston Martin at a disadvantage. Paddock whispers indicate that the AMR26 could start the season up to 15kg overweight, a margin that might turn into a disaster in the early rounds.

Testing Uncertainty in Barcelona

The team's preparation for the Barcelona shakedown has also faced a challenge. Following Williams’ withdrawal from the test, speculation grew that Aston Martin might follow suit. While there was confidence in hitting the track by midweek, fresh information from RacingNews365 suggests further delays.

The team will likely miss the first two days of the private five-day test. Sources with knowledge of the situation suggest that, in the most optimistic scenario, the car will make its first appearance on Wednesday, January 28th. While equipment and personnel have arrived in Spain, the team is expected to confirm its final run plan soon.

For now, the paddock remains in a state of anticipation. Let’s see how the AMR26 performs and hope the car hits the tracks sooner.

Frequently Asked Questions

Will Aston Martin miss the first two days of the Barcelona shakedown?

Reports suggest that Aston Martin is likely to miss the first two days of the Barcelona shakedown. The car's first appearance is optimistically expected on Wednesday, January 28th.

What are the main development setbacks for Aston Martin's new car?

The team's initial design concept has been compromised due to major flaws and simulator correlation issues. This forced the technical team to scrap earlier versions of the car.

What technical frustrations is Adrian Newey facing?

Adrian Newey is reportedly frustrated by the FIA's refusal to adjust regulations on engine compression ratios. This could potentially leave Aston Martin at a disadvantage.

What are the weight concerns for the AMR26?

Whispers in the paddock indicate that the AMR26 could start the season up to 15kg overweight. This significant margin could be a major issue in the early races.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 26 Jan 2026 12:59 PM (IST)
