Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom She now eyes Olympics despite living in a tent.

In an extraordinary story of grit, determination, and raw talent, 17-year-old karateka Janmoni Konwar from Assam’s Jorhat district won the gold medal at the 20th All India Independence Cup Karate Championship held at Talkatora Indoor Stadium in New Delhi. However, when she returned home from Delhi celebrating her national triumph, there was no warm house waiting for her.

Janmoni returned to a tarpaulin tent pitch on an embankment, where her family has been living since relentless floodwaters submerged their ancestral village.

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Devastating Floods Destroy Home And Livelihood

Janmoni's home in 2 No. Mojia Bheti of Bhogdoiporia Gaon in Jorhat district was severely hit when a nearby river embankment breached barely 150 metres away. The torrential floodwaters rushed in with immense force, giving her family hardly any time to react. They managed to rescue a few essential documents and her previous medals and trophies before their entire house went underwater.

The flood destroyed nearly everything they owned. Their home was completely submerged, their poultry and ducks were swept away, and their fishery built over three years of hard work was ruined. To make matters worse, Janmoni’s practice ground remained submerged under water for nearly a month, forcing the family to seek refuge in a makeshift relief camp tent on the embankment along with their rescued buffaloes.

Financial Strain And Sacrificed Dreams

The tragedy struck a double blow to the teenager's sporting ambitions. The family had meticulously nurtured their fishery to sell the fish and fund Janmoni's travel, registration, and stay for the national championship in Delhi. When the floodwaters wiped out the fishery, their entire financial plan collapsed.

In past years, the family had gone to extreme lengths to support her passion, even selling two of their buffaloes to fund her participation in previous competitions. With her training ground underwater and all financial avenues exhausted, Janmoni’s dream of competing in New Delhi seemed almost impossible.

Timely Intervention By PhysicsWallah Founder

Just as hope seemed lost, help arrived from an unexpected quarter. Alakh Pandey, founder and CEO of PhysicsWallah, was traveling through Upper Assam distributing flood relief materials. During his visit to the embankment shelters in Jorhat, he met Janmoni's brother, Krishnamoni, and noticed the shelf of salvaged medals inside their tent.

After learning about Janmoni's talent and her struggle to reach the national tournament, Pandey stepped forward to sponsor her trip. He immediately arranged her air tickets to New Delhi, covered her travel and accommodation expenses, and encouraged her to perform without any pressure.

Triumph At Talkatora Indoor Stadium

Equipped with a flight ticket and renewed confidence, Janmoni flew to Delhi. Competing in the Ashihara style of karate at the Talkatora Indoor Stadium, she delivered a flawless performance. Janmoni remained completely unbeaten across all three of her bouts. In a dominant final display, she outclassed her opponent with a commanding 10-2 scoreline to secure the gold medal for Assam.

Janmoni, who previously won a bronze in 2023 and gold in 2025, proved her sporting prowess once again despite the immense mental and physical hardships she endured back home.

Returning To A Tent With An Olympic Dream

On the evening of August 9, Janmoni returned from New Delhi to the same makeshift tarpaulin tent her family had been inhabiting since July 19. She had no bed, closet, or room to store her newest prize, but she brought home a national gold medal that brought immense pride to her flood-hit community.

Refusing to let poverty or natural disasters restrict her vision, the 17-year-old class 12 student has already set her eyes on her next milestone: representing India on the world stage at the Olympic Games.