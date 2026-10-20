Asian Para Games: Deepti Jeevanji Wins Gold, Achieves Remarkable 400m Feat

Indian athletes have made an impressive start at the 2026 Asian Para Games, continuing to add medals to the country's tally. Deepti Jeevanji was the latest Indian to shine, clinching gold in the women's 400m T20 event. She clocked 56.36 seconds to set a new record, adding another memorable achievement to her career.

Deepti Jeevanji Clinches Gold Medal

Deepti dominated the women's 400m T20 race, maintaining her lead from the start and crossing the finish line more than two seconds ahead of her closest rival. Japan's Nina Kano secured silver with a time of 58.92 seconds, while her compatriot Akane Kato finished third in 1:00.26.

Deepti's victory brought India's gold medal count at the Asian Para Games to five. She had earlier won bronze at the 2024 Paris Paralympics, and her latest performance adds to her growing list of international achievements.

Who Is Deepti Jeevanji?

Deepti Jeevanji hails from Telangana, where her running talent was identified when she was 15 by N. Ramesh, a coach associated with the Sports Authority of India (SAI). Under his guidance, she developed her skills in track events and went on to make a name for herself on the international stage.

She won a bronze medal at the 2024 Paris Paralympics and claimed gold at the 2024 World Para Athletics Championships. At the World Championships, she completed the 400m race in 55.07 seconds, setting a world record. Her gold medal at the Asian Para Games marks another significant milestone in her sporting journey.

Which Other Indian Athletes Have Won Gold?

India's gold medal tally at the 2026 Asian Para Games has reached five. Alongside Deepti Jeevanji, the Indian contingent has also celebrated victories from several athletes across different events.

- Nishad Kumar: Gold in the men's high jump T47 event.

- Rinku Hooda: Gold in the men's javelin F46 event.

- Soumya Kumar: Reported among India's gold medallists in the women's 1500m T12/T13 event.

- Mona Agarwal: Gold in the women's 10m air rifle standing SH1 event.

India Makes Strong Start At Asian Para Games 2026

Asian Para Games are being held in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan. By the second day of competition, India had crossed the 20-medal mark, reflecting the strong performances delivered by its athletes across disciplines. With several events still to come, the Indian contingent will look to build on its early success and add more medals to the country's tally.