Asian Para Games: Ayush Verma Wins Gold In Men's Shot Put F53 Event

India’s Ayush Verma clinched the gold medal in the men’s shot put F53 competition at the Asian Para Games on Wednesday, securing his second medal at the event. He delivered his best effort of 8.16 metres on his fifth attempt, finishing ahead of Iran’s Alireza Hemami and Kazakhstan’s Makhambet Serikkaliyev.

Hemami claimed the silver medal with a throw of 8.09 metres, while Serikkaliyev settled for bronze after recording 6.81 metres. Ayush had previously secured a bronze medal in the men’s javelin throw F53/F54 event on Tuesday, adding another podium finish to his campaign.

The F53 classification is designed for field athletes with significant limitations in trunk and leg movement, while hand-grip function is affected to a lesser degree. Competitors perform their throws from a seated position, using their chest, upper back and shoulders to generate momentum.

Podium Sweep By India In Men's Shot Put F46

India delivered a dominant performance in the men's shot put F46 event, sweeping all three medals at the Games. Sachin Khilari led the all-Indian podium finish, clinching gold, while Mohd Yasser took silver and Parveen secured bronze.

Paralympic medallist Sachin saved his best effort for his final attempt, registering a throw of 15.87 metres to establish a new Games record and seal the top spot. Yasser finished second with 15.06 metres, while Parveen completed India's clean sweep with a throw of 14.94 metres.

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Women's Shot Put F34 Final

Bhagyashri clinched the silver medal in the women's shot put F34 final with a personal-best performance at the Asian Para Games. She recorded a throw of 8.19 metres on her third attempt, securing her second successive silver medal in the event.

China's Lijuan Zou, a six-time Paralympic champion, claimed the gold medal with a throw of 9.07 metres, setting a new Games record in the process.